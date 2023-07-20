Meena Kumari’s Son-in-Law Asks Why Bollywood Doesn’t Make Movie About Nargis, Madhubala: ‘Why Are They Only Behind My Parents?’





Amid reports of a biopic based on the life of Meena Kumari, the actor’s son-in-law, Tajdar Amrohi, son of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, is said to have threatened legal action against creator-filmmaker Manish Malhotra, who is said to be making a film about the late actor. Now, Tajdar, in a new interview, said there have been no lawsuits yet and “everything is out of proportion”. According to reports, Tajdar was threatening to sue Manish, who was planning to make his directorial debut with a Meena Kumari biopic starring Kriti Sanon. In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Tajdar said that when he spoke to his lawyer, they decided not to take any action because the movie hadn’t even started yet and he only “heard about it” then. “Even the big production houses like to be in the news. So he told me that in case they decide to shelve the project in the future, it will come across as I’m hungry for publicity. I’m making enemies in vain. I don’t want to do that. People would think I’m hungry for publicity, but I’m not,” he said. Speaking of Manish, Tajdar said the designer is a “very good person”. “He didn’t do anything wrong with me, why should I spoil his image. There may be a misunderstanding and the movie hasn’t even started yet. He’s a friend of mine and my family,” he shared. But, he added that Manish had not yet called him to look for an NOC. When asked if he had contacted the designer, Tajdar replied, “Why should I talk to him? He should be the one calling me. He also talked about Kriti, who is said to be leading the project. “Every time I meet her, I will tell her that I’m sorry if what I said hurt her. Everything I said was for the person who is going to make the movie, be it you or someone else. I will tell her that you are a very popular and good actress and that you might consider me an enemy, but I am not one. Please treat me as your friend and adviser,” he said. Tajdar asked why the filmmakers insisted on making a film about Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi, but not other popular actors of yesteryear. “Are they the only Bollywood couple to make a film about? With all due respect to Nargis ji, Vyjanthimala ji, Reena Rai, Madhubala, Parveen Babi, Geeta Bali, the names are many. Why don’t they make movies about it? Why are they only behind my parents? He asked. Meena Kumari, who is still considered one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema, died in 1972 at the age of 38. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

