San Diego Comic-Con: impact of Hollywood strikes

San Diego Comic-Con will return to its roots this weekend, as Hollywood stars jump on promotional boards and walk the picket lines in Los Angeles. Actors went on strike last Friday, shutting down the film and television industry. As part of their strike, actors are not allowed to promote work related to television or theatrical contracts with studios. That means no interviews, premieres, social media posts and no conventions. “The timing of these strikes has a significant impact on an important promotional event like Comic-Con,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. “It’s often the place used as a launching pad for the marketing machines behind some of the most anticipated fan content coming to theaters and across the media landscape.” That means there’s no Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya to buzz about “Dune: Part Two,” no Quinta Brunson to discuss all things “Abbott Elementary,” and no Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to preview the long-awaited “Good Burger 2.” But, even without top talent, SDCC will still kick off on Thursday. “Comic-Con isn’t going away,” said Robert Thompson, a Syracuse University professor and pop culture expert. “The show can still go on in San Diego. Comic-Con is so big, it’s even bigger than the biggest stars.” As the weekend approached, many Hollywood studios had already decided not to participate in the SDCC festivities. Marvel and DC have shared their upcoming slates of comic book movies and TV shows, leading to the two pulling out of Hall H marquee presentations this year. It will be the first time since 2011 that none of the franchise studios will host a panel in the coveted 6,500-seat space. Now, with actors unable to promote their projects, more than two dozen panels have been canceled. This includes presentations from from Amazon “Wheel of Time”, “Jury Duty” by Freevee ABC “Abbott Elementary” and “That ’70s Show” 25th Anniversary Panel. Typically, actor-focused panels make up between 25% and 30% of a regional comic-con’s lineup. At San Diego Comic-Con, that percentage can be as high as 40%, industry experts told CNBC. “We share the disappointment that a resolution could not be found that would have averted the current situation,” an SDCC representative said in an emailed statement. “We’re thrilled that Comic-Con is only a matter of days away, and we look forward to the expansive exhibit hall, countless hours of programming, and camaraderie that make Comic-Con such a fun and unique community and experience.”

More than Hollywood

Of course, San Diego Comic-Con isn’t just about celebrities selling their newest, cheesiest content. There’s a sprawling floor filled with merchandise from top pop culture retailers like Funko , Entertainment Earth, Hasbro, Gentle Giant and Loot Crate, an artist aisle filled with artists selling original artwork, autograph stations and on-site themed activations for popular movies and TV shows. And then there’s cosplay. “We’re huge movie fans and that’s definitely part of the reason we go against it, to talk to people involved in the productions and hear what’s going on,” said Justin Wilder, 36, Rhode Island’s assistant director of digital communications. “It’s been a little disappointing to see the reports of different things getting cancelled.” Wilder, who is attending his first San Diego Comic-Con this year, is also a panelist at the event for the X-Men Fandom Panel. He told CNBC that although his badge was compensated by the convention, he paid for his hotel and airfare out of pocket, which totaled nearly $3,200 for him and his wife.

He said that even if he wasn’t scheduled on a panel, he would still have made the trip. “There are a lot of activities that interest me beyond film and television that will always take place,” he said, noting that the Hellfire Gala, a costume party based on a popular X-Men comic book, was of particular interest. Many attendees at the upcoming convention told CNBC they still plan to go, regardless of the canceled panels and fewer celebrity appearances. After all, comic book creators can still attend and promote their work. San Diego Comic-Con, which launched in 1970, started out with just 300 attendees and big names in comics and science fiction like Jack Kirby and Ray Bradbury. Over the decades, it has grown beyond comics to encompass a wider range of pop culture genres like horror, fantasy, anime, toys, and video games, and now exceeds 130,000 attendees annually.

Fewer lines, more people

“I used to be able to walk through Hall H in 45 minutes,” said Jason Chau, 46, sales audit manager in Forest Hills, New York. “The popularity of Marvel, ‘Twilight’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Walking Dead’ has driven the demand for badges crazy.” Chau has been attending SDCC since 2008. He typically spends much of the convention photographing cosplay, attending comic panels, and picking up an autograph or two. Chau’s costs to visit San Diego and attend the convention are similar to Wilder’s, but with the additional $285 for a four-day badge. He said when the convention started to get more Hollywood attention, he avoided the presentations in Hall H, which often have attendees queuing all night for a seat. So far, only one Hall H panel has been canceled following the actor’s strike, with Legendary Entertainment pulling out of the slot. Still, with more than two dozen signs on the books, SDCC will face increased foot traffic. Part of the planning process for these types of conventions is the idea that a certain percentage of attendees will always be lining up somewhere. “I’m concerned about all these large canceled signs, how this is going to affect traffic in the exhibit hall,” Wilder said. Wilder is no stranger to comic book conventions, having attended New York Comic Con, Rhode Island Comic Con, Terrificon, and Wicked Comic Con. “For SDCC, I just try to keep a positive mindset,” he said. Those selling merchandise at the show are a bit more optimistic about the possibility of a larger crowd. “I think it’ll be great for fan interaction,” said Ashley Anderson, community and social media director for collecting company Super7. “I mean, you’re going to be able to really focus on the fan more than before.”

Pain for the studios

The lack of celebrities is more likely to hit the studios themselves. After all, the publicity for stars to boycott promotional activities directly affects Hollywood producers, who have already been lambasted in the press for allegedly underhanded tactics. “Not having some of the biggest names in pop culture at Comic-Con or elsewhere to support their latest projects is a loss for the convention and for the fandom in the short term,” Robbins said. “Overall, this highlights the industry’s struggle for lower and middle class workers.” Several SDCC attendees told CNBC they were disappointed some panels were canceled and some celebrities won’t be attending the event, but understand why this is happening. “It’s an unfortunate moment, but what they’re asking makes a lot of sense,” Wilder said of the strike. “AI technology has the potential to transform the film and TV industry a lot and people are concerned about their job security. I don’t want people blaming actors or screenwriters for making the scam different, they’re just trying to make sure they get fair treatment for their work and don’t get taken advantage of.”