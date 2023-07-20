Entertainment
Netflix CEO says company is ‘super determined’ to end Hollywood strikes
Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Wednesday the company was “super determined” to reach a deal that would end the double strike in Hollywood that has seen actors join writers on the picket line for the first time since 1960.
Still, the executive said there was “a lot of work to do” to reach an agreement.
“Let me start by clarifying something. These strikes, this strike is not the outcome we wanted,” Sarandos said during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.
“We’re making deals all the time. We’re constantly at the negotiating table with writers, directors, actors and producers with everyone in the industry and we were really hoping to get a deal now.”
SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents around 160,000 actors, advertisers, recording artists and other media professionals around the world, announced a strike last week after failing to broker a deal with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of the studios.
“Person [at Netflix], no one in the AMPTP, and I’m sure no one in the SAG or the WGA, took this lightly. But we have a lot of work to do,” added Sarandos.
“There are a handful of complicated issues. We are very committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible. An agreement that is fair and one that moves the industry and everyone involved in it forward into the future.”
Sarandos added that the strikes were personal to him given that his father was a union electrician.
“This union was really a part of our lives when I was growing up. I also remember on more than one occasion that my dad was on strike. And I remember that because it takes a huge toll on your family financially and emotionally,” he said.
Netflix reported mixed results on Wednesday, but some profitability metrics such as operating margin and free cash flow were better than analysts had expected.
Free cash flow was $1.34 billion for the quarter, well above consensus estimates of $542 million. Netflix also increased its free cash flow forecast for the full year to $5 billion from $3.5 billion, citing the impact of strikes in Hollywood.
“We expect a positive and growing free cash flow trajectory in the coming years,” Netflix chief financial officer Spencer Neumann said on the call, adding that there could be “short-term irregularities” due to the strikes.
The streamer said it plans to keep content spending at $17 billion through 2024.
‘Advance’
According to a new report from Moody’s released on Monday, Netflix is among the companies best positioned in the event of an extended work stoppage, along with Comcast (CMCSA), Fox (FOXA), Sony Group (SONY), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL).
“Large studios, network owners and broadcasters that are well diversified by business, content genre (news and sports) or by geographic production and library, and have relatively strong balance sheets are least at risk,” the report said.
Sarandos reiterated that Netflix’s wide array of content will help the platform in the event of a strike, but said bluntly, “That’s on top of the point. The real point is that we need to wrap up this strike so we can all move forward.”
The executive’s comments come as companies like Netflix have come under heavy criticism from players, who are fighting for more protections surrounding the role of artificial intelligence in media and entertainment, in addition to higher streaming residuals as more movies and TV shows go straight to streaming.
“Part of the problem is that we’re operating off the old system,” actor Sean Gunn told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “It used to be very fair for actors to participate in profit sharing when there were shows in syndication. … Well, streamers came along and they changed the whole model of how business is done. But they’re still operating on the old model.”
SAG offered its members to share the revenue generated by streaming platforms when the performances aired, which the studios rejected, according to the act of negotiation.
“I think the percentages are a fair deal,” Gunn said. “We’re not asking for a lump sum. We want a percentage. It’s just because when [the studios] yelling, “Oh, our profits are down, we’re not earning that much”, so okay, we’ll participate in that too. We just want an appropriate share of the profits you make.”
Alexandra Channel is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at [email protected]
