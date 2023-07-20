What will happen to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after the merger?





Merion Road Capital, an investment adviser, has released its Q2 2023 Letter to Investors. A copy of it may be downloaded here. In the second quarter, Merion Road Small Cap Fund returned 5.2%, compared to 5.3% for the Russell 2000 Index and 2.1% for the Barclay Hedge Fund Index. Additionally, MRCM Long Only Large Cap returned 13.4%, compared to 8.7% for the S&P 500 Index. Additionally, you can check out the fund’s top 5 holdings for its top picks in 2023. Merion Road Capital highlighted stocks like World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the Q2 2023 Letter to Investors. Stamford, Connecticut-based World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is a media and entertainment company. On July 18, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock closed at $106.73 per share. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) one-month return was 5.35% and its shares have gained 61.05% of their value over the past 52 weeks. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a market cap of $7.952 billion. Merion Road Capital made the following comment about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) in its Q2 2023 Letter to Investors: “Earlier this year, EDR announced that it would merge the UFC with the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) to form a new publicly traded company called TKO Group Holdings (TKO). From a business perspective, this makes a lot of sense as EDR will take the lead and control the vote with 51%. While Vince McMahan has created tremendous value in WWE, he has always been a polarizing figure and more recently has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. With WWE television rights deals coming next year, it only makes sense to bring a proven industry leader like Emanuel to the helm. Additionally, the BDU is expected to have strong bargaining power by combining WWE with the increasingly popular and mainstream sport UFC. Since WWE is currently a publicly traded company, we already have a public brand on TKO. At 16x EBITDA, TKO appears to be reasonably priced, perhaps with a small discount. If you think the value of live sports will continue to grow, which I think, it should be a good investment over time. It still appears to be early innings for UFC growth and there is the potential for EDR to improve monetization in WWE. For example, Emanuel has publicly stated that SmackDown’s rate card is 30% cheaper than the rest of Friday night programming. » The story continues struggle senad-palic-o6h-CuvAypE-unsplash World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is not on our list of 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 42 hedge fund portfolios held World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) at the end of the first quarter, up from 32 in the previous quarter. We discussed World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in another article and shared Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy’s perspective on the company. Additionally, please see our Letters to Hedge Fund Investors Q2 2023 page for more letters from hedge fund investors and other leading investors. Suggested items: Disclosure: none. This article originally appeared on Insider Monkey.

