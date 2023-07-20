Netflix’s Q2 2023 revenue is first since password-sharing crackdown – The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix reported a strong second quarter, adding 5.9 million new paid subscribers to beat Wall Street expectations and further establish itself as the go-to company for subscription streaming video.

Netflix, led by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, reported revenue of $8.2 billion and net profit of $1.5 billion. It now has 238.4 million paid subscriptions worldwide.

Netflix previously told investors it expects first-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion and operating profit of $1.6 billion. It hit revenue but beat revenue, hitting $1.8 billion in second-quarter operating profit.

The second-quarter earnings report is the first since the company began its crackdown on password sharing in the United States (it calls the strategy “paid sharing” because it encourages password sharers to pay to add another subscriber or buy their own subscription), and the strategy appears to be paying clear dividends.

“The cancellation reaction has been weak,” the company said, adding that with the success of its paid sharing plan so far, it would expand it to “almost all” of its remaining countries.

And it comes as Netflix continues to push its ad-supported plan. Earlier Wednesday, the company removed its lowest-priced ad-free plan (called the “Basic” plan), prompting new subscribers or existing subscribers to upgrade to its $6.99 ad-free plan or its standard $15.49 ad-free plan. The elimination of the basic $10 plan suggests that he wants to attract more new subscribers to this ad plan, which executives say generated more revenue per subscriber than his standard plan.

Netflix, in its letter to shareholders on Wednesday, said advertising-level revenue does not remain material to the company’s bottom line.

“Building an advertising business from scratch is not easy and we have a lot of work to do, but we are confident that over time we can grow advertising into a multi-billion dollar additional revenue stream,” the letter reads.

On the earnings call, Peters says that even though the ad market is struggling right now, Netflix is ​​in a strong position. “I think you’re absolutely right that the general market is weak, but we’re currently benefiting from being relatively small,” he said, adding that the company plans to expand its verification and measurement capabilities, and eventually build ad sales teams in each country.

Netflix’s revenue growth and profit margins have become the envy of the industry, with legacy competitors like Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery who are still bleeding money as they try to make their own streaming services profitable. All say they are aiming for 2024 to make their offers profitable.

Netflix noted the profit motive in its letter and added that tech companies like Amazon and Apple pouring money into streaming mean that “there is a pretty competitive battle going on.

“But while streaming is fiercely competitive, we’ve shown that with solid execution and focus, it can be a great business,” the letter adds. Long-term success relies on both entertainment and technology, a combination not required of large media or technology companies in the past.

Netflix says in the third quarter it expects revenue of $8.5 billion and operating profit of $1.9 billion, with comparable subscriber net additions in the second quarter.

But the company also signaled that it had “more work to do to re-accelerate our growth”.

A central part of this is “engagement,” which in turn is driven by a steady stream of new movies and TV series. Netflix touted its own viewership and engagement data, and also took a victory lap for its own Top 10 lists.

“We believe sharing this engagement data on a regular basis helps talent and the wider industry understand what success looks like on Netflix – and we hope other streamers become more transparent about engagement on their services over time,” the company wrote.

The statement is sure to raise eyebrows among WGA and SAG members, who have called for more transparency from streaming services and found Netflix’s disclosures fall short of the bar.

“You should know that no one here, no one in the AMPTP, and I’m sure no one at SAG or anyone at the WGA, took this lightly,” Sarandos said of the strike when the results were called. “But we have a lot of work to do there. There are a handful of complicated issues. We are very committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible, an agreement that is fair and that allows the industry and all those involved in it to move forward into the future.

In fact, Netflix’s letter touched on the strikes, albeit in a financial way: The company says that with lower content costs due to many productions being paused, its free cash flow estimate this year has increased by $1.5 billion.

In other words, while its content spend is down and subscriptions are up, its profits will improve. However, he needs this content to continue generating new subscribers and long-term engagement.