Taylor Swift has been named honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California.
The 33-year-old pop star will arrive in the American city with his “Eras” tour later this month and ahead of his shows at Levis Stadium, the city has decided not only to give him the honorary title of mayor, but will also temporarily be known as Swiftie Clara, in a nod to the name given to his global fanbase.
While rhyming a list of song references, Lisa Gillmor said at the town meeting on Tuesday (18.07.23): “We were thrilled to welcome an artist whose dedication to music and empowerment sets such a positive example for so many people of all ages around the world and that’s why we were doing it. So prepare to see sparks fly as the crowd in the stands went wild and shaking while being part of a unforgettable experience at Levis Stadium, Sparks Fly, Long Live and Shake It Stop’.”
The honor is just the latest in a long line for the “Anti-Hero” singer, who had Pittsburgh renamed Swiftsburgh for her tour stops last month and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the city would temporarily change its name to Swiftieapolis as well and proclaimed her tour date there as Taylor Swift Day.
He said, “We’re heading into what will be one of the most exciting weekends we’ve had in the city of Minneapolis!”
Ahead of her stops in Kanas, the city announced that the already existing street would be given the tagline Taylor’s Version, in a nod to the Pennsylvania native’s decision to re-record her albums following a dispute with her original record label.
The officials said, “In honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, we are thrilled to temporarily dedicate Swift Street as Swift Street, Taylor’s Version.”
