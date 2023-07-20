Bawaal celebrity review: Arjun hails Varun and Janhvi’s ‘career best performances’ | Bollywood





A special screening of Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, took place in Mumbai on Tuesday and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Now, many of them have shared their reactions to the film which has World War II as its backdrop. Read also : Bawaal Screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha, Triptii Dimri, Nora Fatehi add glamour. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in an image by Bawaal. Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar said Varun and Janhvi gave the best performances of their careers, while many also praised Nitesh Tiwari for the direction. Arjun and Karan praise Janhvi, Varun Speaking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “I really enjoyed this love story…it’s a unique but entertaining movie_ it has a heart soul and a lot of entertainment, but it makes you wonder about relationships and life, it’s that simple…Maahol toh @varundvn and @janhvikapoor put in the best performances of their careers!!! tiwari and @primevideoin. This one is memorable for all the right reasons … Karan Johar called Janhvi and Varun the heartbeat of Bawaal. Possibly the most quirky and quirky love story you’ve seen in the mainstream…done with nuance-abandon yet so restrained it moved me at so many moments…proud film for Sajid to support and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the icing on the cake are @varundvn and @janhvikapoo’s career best performances They are Bawaal’s heartbeat @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwala grandson, he wrote. Reactions from Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Mukesh Chhabra to Bawaal. Varun’s JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul said, “I loved this movie! @varundvn what a brilliant performance @janhvikapoor you had my heart! @niteshtiwari22 captain of the ship in great shape Congratulations @wardakhannadiadwala. Nitesh Tiwari wins hearts with Bawaal Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also seemed impressed with Bawaal. He wrote, @niteshtiwari22 I love you bhai, dil baar baar Jeet lete ho (you win hearts) outstanding #bawaal and @varundvn Kya baat hai Kya baat hai Kaha chupa rakhi the performance yeh (what performance, where did you hide this talent until now)?? and @janhvikapoor so well done especially the emotional scenes congratulations” Elli Avram also attended the screening of Bawaal on Tuesday. Sharing his reaction to the movie, the actor wrote on Instagram Stories, @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @amazonprime this movie was adorable!!! I loved how he tapped into significant issues that can be seen in our society, but we barely talk about or acknowledge them, even as individuals we remain stuck in a bubble. The funny moments were hilarious! And yes, there is so much to learn from history… Kunal Kohli also made a rare appearance at the Bawaal screening. He said of the film, “Congratulations to @varundvn @janhvikapoor Sajid Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari. Filming with a heart. The humor with the Gujju (Gujarati) gang was so funny.” Varun Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal praise Bawaal Actor Varun Sharma, who will now be seen in Fukrey 3, wrote a note on his Instagram Stories after watching the movie. He wrote: Such simple things told in the most beautiful way!! @niteshtiwari22 Sir, I love you. Haaste Haaste bohot kuch samjha deti hai (it makes us understand a lot in humor) Bawaal Such nuanced performances from @varundvn and @janhvikapoor It’s over, guys! Aur kya casting hai @castingchhabra Bahiya Maazedar!! Mahaul ban raha hai July 21 se Bawaaal (what a cast, amazin, the atmosphere is there)!! Double XL actor Zaheer Iqbal was also spotted at the Bawaal screening and had nothing but positive things to say about the film. He said: “I saw Bawaal last night and was completely spellbound. Kudos to the director, the incredible cast and the visionary producer for bringing the bawaal (commotion) to life. It’s a testament to the magic that can unfold when true artistry and unwavering support come together. What an amazing film, it’s an unforgettable journey into the realms of cinematic brilliance! dwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @ashwinyiyer tiwari @primevideoin.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/bawaal-celeb-review-varun-dhawan-janhvi-kapoor-arjun-kapoor-karan-johar-101689754216280.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos