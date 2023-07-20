



Introducing Top Rising Artist

Xandra Myriam X

Rising music artist and fashion designer ready to make waves with new single ‘No Apologies’

(DailyMusicRoll Editorial): – Los Angeles, Calif. July 19, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Xandra Myriam X, a multi-talented artist excelling in the fields of music and fashion design, is set to release her highly anticipated new hit single, “No Apologies.” Currently in the studio, Xandra Myriam X is passionately working on perfecting her sound, while preparing an upcoming music video for her previous chart-topping track, “You Turn Me On”. With undeniable talent and a unique artistic vision, Xandra Myriam X has steadily gained recognition for her captivating musical style and avant-garde fashion designs. Her infectious energy and ability to seamlessly blend different genres has earned her growing fanbase and critical acclaim. Safer Daily Music Roll: Xandra’s smash hit “Bird Called Experience” has taken the music industry by storm, generating a buzz that shows no signs of slowing down. The track’s addictive melodies and irresistible hooks have resonated with listeners around the world, making it a favorite on various music platforms and playlists. As anticipation grows for her next adventure, Xandra’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “No Apologies.” ATTENTION! Rumor has it that a spectacular SUPERISE music video accompanying another new hit single will soon debut “You Turn Me On”. Circulating sources suggest that the best players in the industry are being enlisted to ensure its success. MVPStyln Productions, known for its outstanding work in visual storytelling and high-quality production, reportedly caught Xandra Myriam’s eye. The artist believes MVPStyln Productions will perfectly capture his essence and convey his sophisticated sense of high-end style. Xandra Myriam X is not only known for her musical prowess but also for her distinctive fashion designs. As a rising star in the fashion industry, she was celebrated for her bold and innovative designs. With her meticulous attention to detail and strong sense of aesthetics, Xandra’s fashion pieces reflect her artistic expression and passion for individuality. As she continues to break new ground in both music and fashion, Xandra Myriam X is undoubtedly an artist to watch. With “No Apologies” on the horizon and a visually stunning music video in the works, her career is about to reach new heights. Stay tuned for more updates on Xandra’s journey as she leads the way through the world of entertainment. For press enquiries, interviews and bookings, please contact: [MVPSTYLN PRODUCTIONS] [Xandra Myriam X] [310-461-1313] [[email protected]

Spotify – Xandra Myriam X

Instagram – @XandraMyriam

Tic Tok – Xandra Myriam X About Xandra Myriam X: Xandra Myriam X is a rising musical artist and fashion designer known for her dynamic musical style and boundary-pushing fashion designs. With hit tracks like “You Turn Me On” and her upcoming single “No Apologies”, she continues to captivate audiences with her distinctive talent and unwavering commitment to artistic expression.

