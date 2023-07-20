Cincinnati Music Festival, the return of Blink in 2024





Hello hello, Cincinnati. I’m Joshua Medintz, Entertainment Intern for The inspector. It’s Thursday, the new Friday, so let’s get ready for the weekend. The Cincinnati Music Festival kicks off tonight with rap legends Rakim, Slick Rick and more party the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The festival continues until Saturday at the Paycor stadium with artists like Al Green, baby face, Jill Scott And Snoop Dogg. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about Cincinnati Music Festival in one place, including some related events around town, here. If you want to know more about ALL the artists in the lineup, you can read my mini bio to get to know you here. And there’s more music news! THE Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is hosting its grand opening at noon Saturday in front of Andrew J. Brady. Click here for more details. Cincinnati is gearing up for one hell of a party this weekend. In case you can’t make it or just want to relive the magic, I’ll be there every night to capture the big moments, so follow us on Cincinnati.com so you don’t miss a thing. It should be a blast. What else you need to know Thursday, July 20 Time:Maximum of 84. A few thunderstorms, some severe; humid with some sun. This is the So Cincinnati podcast: From “partying guys” to Cincinnati visionaries. Costs: Great news! The return of the breakfast bar on weekdays. Basketball: UC and Dayton will renew their rivalry in December at the Heritage Bank Center. Today in History: On June 20, 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted of refusing to enlist and was sentenced to five years in prison. Before You Go: A look back at FMC 2022, with Janet Jackson Janet Jackson was the big name at last year’s Cincinnati Music Festival. Can Snoop be the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee? Check out all the photos of Sam Greene from the last night of the festival in 2022 with Janet Jackson, The O’Jays and more here. Not enough year-long nostalgia for you? Friday night last year also brought Keyshia Cole, Charlie Wilson And Tony! Tony! Your!so check out Cara Owsley’s photos from that night here. Or, you know, go dance your heart out and make new memories. New to this newsletter?To subscribe tothe daily briefingToday today’s best stories Proposed Cincinnati Arena Football League team will not play at Heritage Bank Center Reds end 6-game losing streak with win over Giants Three metro drivers attacked this weekend, two hospitalized Vivek Ramaswamy, rising in the polls, talks about forgiving Trump, ending the FBI, more Need a getaway? How to win a trip to Key West with Taft’s Brewing Co.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2023/07/19/daily-briefing-cincinnati-music-festival-blink-thats-so-cincinnati-podcast/70433755007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos