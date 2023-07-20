Made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, this little film beat Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at the box office





Usually, a movie suffers a drop in the second week, but this Marathi movie gained double in the first week at the box office.

Since the OTT boom, audience preferences have changed dramatically. Today, a film does not operate on star power, but on the merit of content. In 2023, major films, carried by popular actors, and made on a large scale, were brutally rejected by the public. The likes of Bholaa, Shehzada, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, and Kabzaa are the biggest examples when audiences don’t relate to the content, and they’ve been called major box office disappointments. However, we even have movies like The Kashmir Files, Kantara and The Kerala Files, which came as a surprise package, and they took the box office by storm. Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva is the latest film released with little buzz and has captivated Indian audiences. The Kedar Shinde-directed family drama stars an all-female cast, including Rohini Hattangadi, Shilpa Navalkar, Sukanya Kulkarni, Deepa Parab, Suruchi Adarkar, and Suchitra Badekar. The box office collection of this film has surpassed the collection of Bollywood biggies such as Selfiee, Shehzada and Chatrapathi. According to Sacnilk report, Baipan Bhari Deva raised Rs 53.01 crores in India. The gross collection of this film is Rs 62.09 crores. Usually a movie shows a big drop in the second weekend. But surprisingly, Baipan Bhari Deva achieved the rare feat of winning the double in the first week of the following week. Baipan Bhari Deva collected Rs 12.40 crore in its first week, and it collected Rs 24 crore in the second week. Apparently the film is made on just Rs 5 crore, the film made a solid return of 296%. As for comparison, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada earned Rs 32 crores during his lifetime. Aditya Roy Kapur’s Gumraah earned only Rs 8.28 crores. Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s selfie has raised Rs 16.85 crores in India. Chatrapathi was a washout. Baipan Bhari Deva revolves around the story of six sisters, who come together to compete in the Mangalagaur tournament. Baipan Bhari Deva is set to beat Genelia Deshmukh’s Ved blockbuster Riteish Deshmukh to become the second highest rated Marathi film after Sairat.

