Bollywood star and cricketing greats team up to kick off World Cup campaign





The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have joined forces to unveil a new campaign ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

“It Takes One Day” campaign launched with film CWC23 The ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign was launched in Mumbai just 77 days after the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign was launched in Mumbai on Thursday with just 77 days to go until this year’s World Cup opener, with the campaign aiming to connect fans around the world to the Navarasa which symbolizes the nine emotions fans most often feel during a cricket match. A film featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan – as well as renowned cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues – was released alongside the campaign launch and features many decorated moments from the history of the Men’s Cricket World Cup. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the World Cup trophy The campaign showcases the journey of raw emotions experienced collectively by players and fans over the course of a day, with the film connecting Navarasa’s nine emotions – anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder – and explores how it takes a day to experience this roller coaster. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice was delighted to kick off the campaign and is looking forward to the start of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5. This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and creates a sense of anticipation for what we can expect when the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup returns to India. Emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players during One Day and this campaign brings that shared experience to life,” Allardice said. Cricket and cinema are central to the Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal from afar. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as well as an outstanding lineup of cricketers will only help us deepen our connection in this country, while capturing the attention of the world. Video

CWC19 Final – Epic Editing BCCI Secretary Jay Shah echoed Allardice’s sentiments. The ODI format holds unprecedented significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans around the world. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and to create real excitement for the event across the world,” he said. We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will see the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does just that. The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity and the unifying spirit of the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3595904 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

