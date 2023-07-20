A glimpse into Sameera Reddy’s memorable encounter with Bollywood icon Rekha





Sameera Reddy shares precious moments as her children meet Bollywood legend Rekha, capturing a heartwarming encounter.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Sameera Reddy delighted her followers with several photos capturing a memorable encounter between her children and legendary Bollywood actress Rekha. Sharing the precious moment, Sameera expressed her gratitude for Rekha’s kind gesture and shared the story behind the photos. She recalled how her daughter, Nyra, felt in a bad mood that day, making her feel stressed. However, to her surprise, Rekha took the time to appease Nyra and comfort the situation. Sameera also mentioned that her son, Hans, received sweet hugs from the iconic actress, making the encounter even more special. The images showed the radiant Rekha adorned in a stunning white saree, exuding grace and elegance. Sameera and her family posed happily alongside the Bollywood veteran, capturing the warmth and joy of the moment. This heartwarming memory holds a special place in Sameera’s heart, as she plans to share it with her children when they grow up. The images show the beautiful connection formed with Rekha and the compassion and kindness shown by the veteran actress. Rekha’s presence in the footage adds a touch of timeless glamor and nostalgia, making the encounter all the more memorable. Sameera’s Instagram post resonated with her followers, who appreciated the genuine and candid insight into her personal life and the opportunity for her children to meet a legendary figure in the film industry. Through her heartfelt caption and the shared images, Sameera Reddy celebrates a precious moment with Rekha and highlights the importance of creating lasting memories and cherishing encounters with beloved icons. Read also : Sameera Reddy’s raw and inspiring celebration of femininity

