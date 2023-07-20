Jawan director Atlee to be next to mark Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan, Details Inside





National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is ready to make her Bollywood debut in style. She will be seen opposite the charming Varun Dhawan in an action-packed entertainer, said to be the official Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri. The film will be produced by Atlee, who directed the original version, and Murad Khetani, who backed the hit Kabir Singh. The film will be directed by Kalees, who made his directorial debut with the sci-fi thriller Kee. A source tells Pinkvilla, “Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood caster, and this film by Varun Dhawan perfectly matches her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this emotional, drama-filled and action-packed commercial film. Having established herself in the South with her outstanding acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is ready to spread her wings all over India, and #VD18 is just the first step towards that. .” Next month, the production of this untitled film will start in Mumbai. The team aims to wrap filming by November in a three-month span and release the film in theaters on May 31, 2024. Varun will be wearing the khaki for this film, which is backed by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios). The film will be introduced by director Jawan Atlee Kumar. Varun Dhawan is currently preparing the release of his film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated for an OTT release. Director Atlee, meanwhile, is concerned about Jawan, a September release starring Shah Rukh Khan.

