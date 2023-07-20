Hollywood strikes cripple Massachusetts film industry





Editor’s note:This is an excerpt from WBUR’s daily morning bulletin, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, subscribe here. Hollywood may be thousands of miles from Massachusetts, but the effects of the twin strikes by screenwriters and television and film actors are being felt coast to coast: There were over 30 major productions in Massachusetts last year, and more than 325 since the state enacted a (somewhat controversial) tax credit for film productions in 2006. But as WBUR’s Zeninjor Enwemeka reports, the two strikes over better pay and regulations on the use of AI have all but crippled Massachusetts’ relatively large film industry. Offscreen: Gary Crossen, Managing Director of New England Studios, says nothing is happening at Devens Studio at the moment. According to Crossen, there was quite a bit of filmmaking during the writers’ strike, which began on May 2. But he said the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began last week, shut down the entire industry. (Some low budget filmsremain in production.) It also affects non-union workers and local businesses that benefit from large productions, such as lumber companies.

On ScreenExBulletin is reporting on a production shutdown that some industry insiders expect to continue until at least September, delaying future seasons of popular shows like Severance, Abbott Elementary, Euphoria, The Last of Us, Cobra Kai and Stranger Things and even canceling an Apple TV+ adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 sci-fi film Metropolis.

The vibe: Crossen says his studio is keeping staff on the payroll and plans to wait, though he may have to delay or cancel projects scheduled for this fall if the strikes continue. I think it’s okay, he said. I think you just have to be patient.

Stay tuned: the strikes are becoming more visible on the local front today. The New England chapter of SAG-AFTRA, which has 4,000 members, is planning a rally on Boston Common at 4 p.m. [Editors note: Many WBUR journalists are members of SAG-AFTRA, but are covered under a different contract from the Hollywood actors.]

In the meantime: listen to thispop culture happy hourepisode shattering the deep divisions that underlie the two strikes.

Flashback: Here are three lessons that Hollywood’s past strikes can teach us about the current moment. Some of the nation’s largest public library systems asBostonand New York got rid of late fees in the name of fairness. Add Brookline to the list (as long as your book is notgreatlate). The Details: Brookline Public Library is not only waiving daily late fees for most overdue books, DVDs, audiobooks, and other materials, but it’s also waiving any existing fines patrons may already have accrued so they can start fresh.

For what? As library director Amanda Hirst told WBUR’s Amy Sokolow, the policy is intended to ensure that financial penalties don’t prevent low-income residents from accessing its resources and services: They can’t reduce their fines so they can check items again, and then we just lose them as a customer. Hirst also said the library only collects $10,000 a year in fines.

Exceptions: You will still be charged for damaged or lost items, which means more than four weeks late. The Massachusetts State House will remain closed today after an apparent electrical fire forced government officials and journalists to evacuate the building on Tuesday afternoon. While the fire was confined to the basement, investigators say they are keeping the building closed due to concerns about high levels of carbon monoxide. Also closed today:All beaches on Plum Island. Newburyport officials said the beaches were closed for swimming after recent tests revealed high levels of bacteria in the water. They plan to test again today and tomorrow, and reopen beaches if bacteria levels drop, but it will likely betake at least a dayto get these results. Go deeper: There are currently more than 60 beaches in Massachusetts closed due to bacteria,according to the state website. WBUR’s Ally Jarmanning explains why these closures often occur after heavy rains. Want a piece of Pour House? The now closed Back Bay bar houses signs, tables and other period memorabiliaat public auction todayat 11 a.m. (Sticky floors not included, for better or worse.) You can bid online and scroll through all photoshere. PS Fans of Turtle Swamp Brewing still have a month to enjoy their beers. After six years of operation, Turtle Swampannounced yesterdaythey will permanently close their Jamaica Plain-based consumer room and production plant after a final farewell on August 19.

