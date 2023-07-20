The Hollywood strike is a golden opportunity for conservative filmmakers

In the big movie Glengarry Glen Ross, Alec Baldwin has an epic scene in which he tries to motivate a group of salespeople. People are waiting to give you their money, Baldwin says. Are you ready to take it? Are you man enough to take it?

Baldwin, a man with whom I

almost worked with it once

, is a Hollywood liberal, but his advice should be taken to heart by conservatives. Conservative films are doing quite well.

The sound of freedom

, the film against human trafficking, has been made for $14 million and is approaching the $100 million mark in revenue. Meanwhile, Hollywood blockbusters such as IndianaJones are collapsing. America is tired of superheroes and leftist preachers. They want good pro-American content. Tom Cruises Top Gun: MaverickFor example, was a success.

These numbers, along with the current strikes by Hollywood actors and writers, provide a perfect opportunity for the right to get into filmmaking. There will be a significant lack of content next year due to the strike, which involves actors wanting more money for residuals. The movie industry is a beast that devours content. This is the perfect time to start telling our stories.

Over the past few months, I’ve had discussions with various people about the film rights to my book,

The Devil’s Triangle: Mark Judge vs. America’s New Stasi.

One of the most interesting was with a successful Hollywood actor who I won’t name. This person has been in movies with Johnny Depp and first contacted me following the battle for my friend

Brett Kavanaugh

who was sitting on the

Supreme Court

after one of the most violent conflicts in recent American history.

A group of

opposition research

goons tried to spread the lie that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a girl when we were all in high school. Really weird and dark things happened to me back then, from extortion attempts to honey traps. This was all meant to make me testify against my friend, who was innocent. This is the story I tell The Devils Triangle.

Can you imagine the possibilities of turning your story into a movie? said Mr. Hollywood. You don’t do it as an apocalyptic religious film of good versus evil, although those elements are there. You make it a psychological thriller. It’s not Left over It is All Male Presidents Or The lives of others mix with The wild life. And the flashbacks of the 1980s? Amazing. Imagine the soundtrack! There are so many things there. Yet the Conservatives would never do it. It’s too real. You were in the death zone of this nightmare, but you are far too flawed for conservative Hollywood.

It’s a paradox: Hollywood doesn’t make movies with conservative heroes, and conservative filmmakers like those who made The sound of freedom dislikes portraying flawed protagonists. Director and producer Judd Apatow once

put it like this

: When you see Mike Pence, you think there’s a lot going on inside this guy. At least I do. But the problem is, Mike Pence won’t tell you. Lena [Dunham] will be. There is an openness and honesty in what she does. She says, I have these values ​​but I’m also a human being and I make mistakes and sometimes I’m crazy and selfish and other times I’m loving and supportive.

Writer Gabriel Bell, who interviewed Apatow, added: The conservative view indeed has difficulty in admitting fault, admitting weakness, admitting doubt or any sort of internal battle. Much of what makes good TV or movies depends on character development, and in many ways the conservative view only allows characters to develop in one way, mostly unchallenged: toward faith and complete trust. Maybe that’s why we get Atlas shrugged. instead of Ulysses.

In effect. However, things are different now in Hollywood. The film industry comes up with characters as flawless and boring as the highest G-rated Orthodox Christian film. Guilt over the misrepresentation of women, gays, and minorities throughout Hollywood history has led to over-correction. We have characters like Rey in Star Wars or Captain Marvel who are beyond reproach. The awakening subtly killed and humanity.

There are plans to turn a book about President Joe Biden by leftist John Heilemann into a film on Showtime. This is what Heilemann

had to say

about his project: I first met Joe Biden in 1986, when I was in college and preparing to run for president for the first time, and since then I have followed his ups and downs, his triumphs and his tragedies. The story of how, against all odds and against the apocalyptic backdrop of America in 2020, Biden rallied in the winter of his life to defeat Trump and, in the eyes of many, to save the country, is one of the great political tales of this age or any age, and I am thrilled to have the chance to tell it.

It’s nauseating hagiography, worse than anything a Christian movie studio could produce. As an alternative, The Devils Triangle would be complex, with an imperfect protagonist, not to mention sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

Maybe Quentin Tarantino will.

Mark Judge is an award-winning journalist and author of

The Devil’s Triangle: Mark Judge vs. America’s New Stasi

. He is also the author of God and Man at Georgetown Prep, Cursed senators, And A tremor of happiness.