8th St. Bus Stop: A Journey | Culture & Leisure

It was way late at night on the Red Onions’ final open mic night in March 2020, when two musician cousins ​​and a drummer who had never played drums before stood up in front of a drunken Aspen crowd and played.

It was the start of 8th St. Bus Stop, the local band that just sold out their first headlining show Belly Up last Saturday.

The now five-piece jam band, which describes its sound as passive-aggressive, psychedelic folk-rock, is on the rise. And though they’ve opened for other artists at Belly Up a few times over the past year, the eclectic music team, known as the 8th St. Bus Stop, hit it big this summer. It was palpable in their performance on Saturday.

I feel like each member of the band has grown a lot individually in different ways, and the band itself has come together on the ground in a huge way, said Cole Jackson, founding member of 8th St., who is the vocalist, songwriter and guitarist.

Jackson had just moved to Aspen in March 2020 and was living with his older cousin, Brendan Noakes, the band’s other founding member, in a location near the 8th Street bus stop on the outskirts of town.

A recent graduate at the time, Jackson had studied creative writing at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, majoring in poetry, which for him became an avenue for writing lyrics. Jackson grew up in Massachusetts and picked up the guitar as a hobby at an early age, often playing with his older cousin, Noakes, at family gatherings over the years, and he really began to hone his instrumental skills while in Texas.

Noakes, from Sydney, Australia, who grew up in music, said he spent several years in New York before moving to Aspen. Noakes said that although he and Jackson played together here and there at their place on 8th Street, at that time music was just a hobby for them.

But on that open-mic night, which turned out to be one of the Red Onions’ last hurrahs, Noakes and Jackson discovered a new groove while playing together for a public crowd. That night they also met their third original bandmate, Charlie Myers, who became a drummer following the spontaneous performance and has since left the Valley.

It was kind of the first public set, and you know, I had to make Cole drink some whiskey because he was all nervous, and I’m like, man, all the greats played here, like let’s go, Noakes said. And we also met Charlie that night; he bought a drum kit two days later and showed up at our house, then COVID really hit that week, but as a trio we started playing outside.

The trio, which first called themselves the Pigeon Posse and went through several different band names before landing at the 8th Street bus stop, began busking and playing outdoors in parks and sidewalks during the early days of the pandemic with Noakes on the keys, Jackson on guitar and vocals, and Myers honing his drumming skills.

It wasn’t long before they recruited bassist Gastn Havandjian and rhythm guitarist Tomy Piola from another local band, called Sister Cities, to join them as members of 8th St.

They went from house parties and guerrilla jams in parks and other public places around the city, such as in front of Clarks Market, the old Pie Shop and cafes, to booking regular weekly gigs outside at the Highlands Alehouse during the summer months.

It was during one of their guerrilla jam sessions in Koch Park that Santino Crisci happened to drop by and asked if he could jump on the drums. When Myers left town, Crisci replaced him as the band’s drummer, becoming the last member of 8th St. Bus Stop.

Crisci, Piola and Havandjian all hail from Argentina, and with the country-western background of Jackson and the style and fun of Noakes Aussie, the five-piece band brings a number of different influences to the table that have come to set their sound apart.

Whenever people ask what kind of music we play, I really have a hard time answering that,” Jackson said with a laugh. Everyone has their own style, whether it’s cumbia, psychedelic folk-rock, western or whatever, as we all have very different styles, so we try to find common ground that will sound good with the band consistently.

Jackson said that before 8th St., the type of music he wrote leaned more towards the country-western, folk-alternative genre. Since joining the band and performing live, he’s had to broaden his scope of writing to include more upbeat tracks that get people moving, people dancing, he said.

Additionally, Jackson noted, having the Argentinian influence and funky performance style of his cousins, Noakes can be seen performing barefoot most of the time, buckled down to his megaphone speaker and even, in the case of the show Saturdays Belly Up, he had to step out of his comfort zone both in writing and performing his music.

I had never been in a band, it’s the one and only band I’ve been in, so I was pretty shy to start with, you know, I was nervous, Jackson said. And then after going in front of a crowd so many times, I feel a lot more comfortable with it, and it shows in my songs, like I can write songs without thinking about performing them.

8th St. released a few songs on Spotify one, called Airplane Jam, which they recorded in one take and they have several tracks streaming on Bandcamp which were recorded live from their first show Belly Up as an opening act last winter.

The band are now looking to record more of their material and plan to lock down some recording sessions later this summer at Mad Dog Ranch and Studios.

8th St. also finally found a rehearsal space this summer, though they’ve gotten rid of that in recent years by getting creative with their nightly jams in the laundry room or their acoustic practice sessions held on a sailboat at Ruedi Reservoir.

It’s really important that as the band picks up momentum, does gigs and grows, to have that sacred space to foster or breathe new life into new concepts and new songs, Noakes said.

Now with a fixed space to rehearse (and one on land), the 8th St. boys have had more quality rehearsal time together this summer, and they have plenty of new music in the works. Noakes said new songs just came out of the woodwork left and right this summer.

Jackson added that he felt like the band was much more established in town and instead of chasing gigs like at the start of 8th Street, they are now picking and choosing what they can and want to play.

I mean, at one point we thought we should do as many shows as possible, and we were playing several shows a week, which didn’t leave much time to practice and come up with new music and own the songs, Jackson said. And this summer, we were really able to focus on that and improve as a band while having these cooler and less in-between gigs.

In addition to their headlining performance at Belly Up last weekend, 8th St. is booked for other bigger showcases throughout the summer, including a festival at the end of August.

And even in their momentous stage, it’s a crew that likes to keep things fun and spontaneous, like hooking an old flatbed trailer to their van, starting a generator and playing a full live on the moving stage at this year’s Aspens 4th of July Parade.

It’s like we had a little stream that was worth the momentum in the beginning, whereas now it’s a lot bigger, the river is rushing, you know, which is good, Noakes said.

Huddled together in the green Belly Up room last Saturday, just before exiting and taking the stage, the local boys from the 8th Street bus stop three Argentinians, an Australian and an American linked arm in arm and bowed their heads. Noakes said quietly to his bandmates: We were ready for this, thank you to everyone involved in our journey.