‘The Chosen’ gets waiver to continue filming during Hollywood strike





As the biggest strike in decades brings the entertainment industry to a halt, the Screen Actors Guild has granted a rare waiver for “The Chosen” series about Jesus of Nazareth to continue production. Hollywood actors joined screenwriters earlier in July in their months-long strike against studios, streaming services and production companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). This is the first time in more than half a century that the two unions have gone on strike simultaneously. This shuts down entire shows, as union member actors are no longer allowed to perform in many productions. “The Chosen,” a popular adaptation of the life of Jesus in the New Testament, was a production that was initially hit by the strike because some of its actors were involved with the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). HOLLYWOOD’S A-LIST INCLUDING MATT DAMON, MARGOT ROBBIE, JEREMY RENNER REACT TO ACTOR’S UNION STRIKE The show’s official Twitter account tweeted at the start of the strike that it would “wait and hope the strike either ends (not likely soon) or it has been granted an exemption and can resume filming.” The account added, in reference to a popular biblical story about a small amount of loaves and fishes miraculously feeding a massive crowd, “Yes, it is overwhelming and it will cost time and money, but we bring our 5 loaves and 2 fishes. God takes care of the rest.” Shortly after, Entertainment Weekly reported, “SAG-AFTRA has granted the series a strike exemption because it is an independently funded production with little connection to the [sic] Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the representative body of the studios against which SAG-AFTRA is striking. The show’s Twitter account announced that SAG had brokered a deal with them, due to the funding nature of their productions. “Update: Great news! We just got a message from SAG that we’ve been approved for a waiver. Well, keep shooting Monday,” the account explained. “To be clear: 1. We have accepted all of SAG’s requests and their tentative agreement. 2. Season 4 is fully independent and 100% funded by donations.” Series creator Dallas Jenkins originally wrote a heartfelt note to SAG-AFTRA which was publicly posted on Instagram. CINEMAISTS WEIGH ON REQUESTS MADE BY STRIKING ACTORS AND WRITERS: I AM ALL FOR THIS” “We submitted all requested documents immediately. We meet all requirements for an exemption. You have our request for this,” Jenkins wrote. “Every day that passes without your response is costing us hundreds of thousands of dollars while your actors are stuck in Utah.” He went on to defend his production team as the “good guys” who treat their actors fairly. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Those were the good guys; we treated your cast well. Please take a few minutes to approve our request so your cast can return to work with pay for the last two weeks of a season they want to complete,” he wrote.

