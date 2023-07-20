Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, will make a film about her arrest in a pornography case





malaysian mail KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Indian businessman Raj Kundra is doing better by directing a film after serving a prison sentence for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic material. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s 47-year-old husband spent 63 days in jail in 2021 before being released on bail. Since then, he has rarely been seen in public and has maintained his innocence in the case, denying any involvement in making or streaming videos through the Hotshots app created by his company. Now it looks like he’s ready to tell his side of the story with a movie he’ll star in himself, reported pink villa. While the director’s name is still under wraps, it is understood the film is in its final stages. The film will be told from Kundras’ point of view, from the first reports of the allegations to the ensuing media coverage and time spent in jail until bail. He will also show his experience at Arthur Road Jail, one of India’s most overcrowded prisons where 400 inmates are said to share a toilet. Shetty, who married Kundra in 2009, has remained silent on the matter, saying she was pending, but posted a statement on Instagram about the difficult times they faced as a family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://malaysia.news.yahoo.com/bollywood-actress-shilpa-shettys-husband-053902318.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos