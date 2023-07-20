NBC Universal Cut Back Trees Shading Hollywood SAG-AFTRA Strikers





A row of pruned trees has become a new flashpoint in the strike of Hollywood writers and actors.

NBC Universal cut down trees that had provided shade for picketers outside its Los Angeles location.

He said it was a routine interview, but a Los Angeles official said he was now looking into the matter. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

A Los Angeles official is investigating why NBC Universal cut down trees providing shade outside a picketed site as part of the Hollywood Actors and Writers Strike. Municipal tree management is at the center of the latest chapter in the strike launched by the Writers Guild of America several weeks ago and joined by SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, last Friday. NBC Universal has drastically reduced the ficus trees shading the sidewalk outside its studios this week. Strike supporters have suggested the move was intended to hamper their ability to protest at the site, as temperatures in some parts of the city have soared to over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the LA Times. A photo of the trees tweeted Monday by screenwriter and comedian Chris Stevens has been widely shared and has been viewed more than five million times. “Quick kudos to the good people at @UniversalPics to prune the trees that gave shade to our picket line just before a week of over 90 degrees,” he wrote. NBC Universal did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, but in a statement provided to the LA Times, it said the tree trimming was routine work and not intended to prevent staking. “In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees every year at this time of year to ensure the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season,” the statement said, adding, “We support the WGA and SAG’s right to protest, and are working to provide some shade cover.” But the case quickly became a flashpoint related to the strikebreaking allegations. In an apparent reaction to the fury, LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia, who has strong progressive leanings, tweeted that he would investigate. “The trimmed trees are street trees run by LA City,” he wrote Tuesday, posting before and after images of the trees. At the time of publication, it is unclear whether the company has the authority to cut trees, although Los Angeles-based journalist Nicholas Slayton tweeted that the Los Angeles Department of Public Works Office of Street Services said it had not issued any permits to do so. The dispute comes amid separate allegations of barriers at the site, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On Tuesday, the WGA filed a complaint against NBC Universal with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming construction work was obstructing an area of ​​sidewalk outside the studio. NBC Universal’s refusal to provide barriers around the area forced protesters “to patrol busy streets with heavy vehicle traffic where two picketers were previously hit by a car,” the complaint said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement provided to the outlet, NBC Universal pushed back, saying it believes it has fulfilled its obligations and will review any issues raised by the board.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/nbc-universal-trimmed-trees-that-shaded-hollywood-sag-aftra-strikers-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos