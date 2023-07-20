Hollywood strike shuts down Colorado TV and movies; may lead to more reality TV

As Hollywood-based writers and actors continue to picket studios, television and related film production in Colorado has stalled. And unless you’re a movie star living in Aspen, you probably have no way to change it, according to Colorado’s biggest filmmaker.

But it’s not all bad news. The strike could lead to an uptick in the state’s already robust reality TV scene, which includes fixer-upper shows such as HGTV’s “Rock the Block” and “Rico the Rescue” and the Netflix dating series “Love is Blind.” These are backed by Colorado production rebates, and without actors (represented by the SAG-AFTRA union) or writers (represented by the WGA), there are no picket lines to cross, said Colorado Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman.

“We told anyone who wants to do something here with actors to wait and see what happens,” said Zuckerman, also a veteran film producer. “We believe that the independents are going to be entitled to exemptions. …These producers have no say in the end result of this fight, so why not get as many people working as possible? Then at least you have an income.

SAG on Tuesday released a list of 39 productions that have been approved to continue shooting during the strike, Rolling Stone reported, in the midst of 150 requests for exemptions. Shows can continue as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) or Hollywood Studios. Zuckerman hopes that will be the case in Colorado.

But with so much uncertainty — including whether SAG and WGA can negotiate favorable streaming revenues and limit the use of AI — there’s no timetable for a comeback, even as new Colorado productions languish amid stalled release, promotion and distribution schedules.

“A lot depends on how much money we have,” said Zuckerman, whose operating budget for the office last year was $500,000, as well as $750,000 in incentive funding. “What we strive to do is first take care of the filmmakers and (actors) who live here.”

Colorado attracts fewer big-budget productions than states like New Mexico and Utah due to the relatively small size of its Zuckerman’s incentives. Film, Television and Media Office — which itself is part of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Its budget, which is debated and approved by state lawmakers, goes as much to out-of-state reality TV shows and movies as it does to automotive commercials and video game companies. However, Colorado’s film industry could top $1 billion in annual sales and become a nationally attractive scene if lawmakers can commit to providing more economic incentives, according to a study released by the state in January. That gives boosters across the state a reason to push for a quick deal.

As of October 2022, approximately $30 million in incentives have been paid or conditionally approved for Colorado productions through the Office of Television and Film. Zuckerman has reported $182.8 million in actual and forecasted production spending, and 6,023 cast and crew hires since the program began in 2013 through calendar year 2022.

Notable Colorado productions have included the Netflix original “Our Souls at Night” (Robert Redford, Jane Fonda), “The Hateful Eight” (Quentin Tarantino), “Furious 7” (Vin Diesel), Cop Car (Kevin Bacon, Cameron Manheim); and “Dear Eleanor” (Jessica Alba, Luke Wilson). Colorado has also enjoyed screen time on the Bravo television series, “Top Chef,” and since 2018 has given discounts to 16 locally produced projects to air on Food Network, PBS, Facebook Live, HGTV, and Velocity Channel. according to a December report.

The diverse nature of the productions appears to be giving Colorado leeway during the strike. But actors, writers and filmmakers in Colorado are already suffering from strike disruptions, as well as recent moves by streaming services such as Max and Disney+ to unilaterally pull hundreds of hours of content from platforms as a tax deduction.

“The strike is a pain, but it’s necessary because I don’t feel like we’re getting what we should on streaming,” said Ben Roy, a comedian, musician and co-creator of the Denver sitcom “Those Who Can’t.” “It’s still like COVID: nobody buys anything, nobody talks about anything. Writing is often a nightmare anyway, and that doesn’t help.

Roy watched as Max (formerly HBO Max) pulled all three seasons of “Those Who Can’t” from his platform. Not only is the show not available to stream anywhere, it’s not even available for purchase. Roy and fellow Grawlix comedy trio members Adam Cayton-Holland and Andrew Orvedahl — who, like Roy, starred and wrote for “Those Who Can’t” — can’t get a straight answer from their former network partners.

“The word we’re hearing is that it’s because they’ve moved to this new Max platform from HBO Max,” he said this week. “So hopefully the show will come back at some point. But (the studio) can still make foreign deals, on which we don’t get (details). And that’s part of what the unions are asking for right now: more transparency. »

“I think the whole world is watching us right now, because human beings from all walks of life are being replaced by robots,” Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, said in a statement. Varied interviewthis week.

It can’t last forever, Zuckerman said, especially as industry machinery such as advertising and promotion begins to falter with the layoffs. Low-paid background actors, who make up around 60% of SAG, are losing their livelihoods and well-heeled studios are getting into a long and costly fight. According to the software company, around 78% of top companies have already rated AI and machine learning as key revenue drivers. SambaNova Systems.

One solution is to have Hollywood’s highest-paid executives and actors take a 25% pay cut and “try to close the gap” between the highest and lowest earners, according to a CBS News interview with tycoon Barry Diller. Another is to accept a certain amount of AI in productions, given the expense of hiring, feeding, and setting up background actors.

A union-friendly deal would certainly benefit creatives in Colorado, given their modest profile. But in an industry driven by multimillion-dollar profits and losses, that seems unlikely, experts say.

“None of these people have any money and they all have other jobs, so what are they doing?” says Zuckerman. “These are people who needed to be paid yesterday.”

