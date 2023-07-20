Entertainment
Ads Going To Be The Breadwinner, Nevada-Based Actor Describes His Work During SAG-AFTRA Strike
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With several movie productions in Nevada on hiatus during the biggest acting strike in more than six decades, one actor is now unable to partake in his hiatus celebration and has turned to commercials to make ends meet in the meantime.
It’s one audition after another for 29-year-old Cameron Lee Price, who says he was once doing up to three auditions a day.
It’s been eight years in the making, so it’s not just a leap so far, Price told a Spring Valley talent agency Wednesday morning.
Amid small roles on TV shows like American Horror Stories And 1923the Nevada-based actor recently landed his big breakthrough, starring Nicolas Cage in the upcoming movie, “Sympathy for the Devil.”
I was just bouncing around, couldn’t stop. I felt like I was levitating for at least a week,” Price said when asked how he reacted to landing the role.
This role has also earned him membership in SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents more than 160,000 talent and media professionals worldwide. He says joining has added a certain point of credibility to his career.
It is the very union that is currently on strike against the major film studios and preventing its members from working in television or cinema in association with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) during the strike. Concerns are that talent is not being paid enough in base pay and that residuals and artificial intelligence threaten their future.
In a strike notice last Thursday, union members were told not to act, sing, dance or otherwise perform for projects covered by their contracts. For Price, that also means no red carpet for her career milestone.
Even when I was on the floor, covered in blood, the director thanked me and said, “You’ve been so patient, Cameron. Well, see you at the premiere, Price said. “The work will be stopped for a while. So the ads are going to be the breadwinner for now.
Price is signed with the only SAG-AFTRA franchise agency in Nevada: TNG Agency. Owner Noelle McCann says she represents more than 650 talents, more than half of whom work as actors.
We get these casts. They hit our office before anyone else, McCann said in his Spring Valley office Wednesday morning while discussing the benefits of being a franchisee with the union.
But film castings are drying up during this strike, she said. Customers must now turn to other work that does not go against strike orders.
If there are commercials coming in, we open those auditions up to all of our actors. Also, for print jobs. Photo shoots. We do a ton of publicity, McCann said.
Additionally, with the uncertainty of the duration of the strikes, she says SAG-AFTRA has created an emergency relief fund that union members can draw on for the time being.
Actors, agents and other production workers are hoping an agreement between the union and movie studios will soon be green. The Nevada Film Office acknowledged that the strike is also laying off non-actor workers, such as caterers, script supervisors and lighting technicians.
Fran Drescher, who is the president of SAG-AFTRA, said they were prepared to stay there and strike for six months, as long as needed, McCann said. Something good will come out of it. I just think we have to go through this process right now and kind of hold on and stick together to get through it.
So SAG-AFTRA approved some productions to continue filming this week, but only those from independent studios not associated with the AMPTP.
