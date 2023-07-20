Filming of the F1 film continues despite the strike of Hollywood actors





A strike by the Screen Actors Guild over wages and residuals has disrupted work on a number of films involving some of the industry’s biggest stars. With legend Brad Pitt expected to show solidarity for the action, there were inaccurate reports last week that production on the new F1 film would be halted until the strike was over. However, despite Pitt himself being absent, filming for the Apple movie continues in the F1 paddock as there are still opportunities for on-track action and paddock footage to be had even without the main stars. Prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix, the garage of the fictional Apex team for which Pitt drives in the film was once again set up in the pit lane. Additionally, the Hungaroring schedule calls for capturing more high-speed action footage with the modified F2 cars that first appeared at the British Grand Prix. It is understood that there are plans to capture footage of the Apex pit stops, parc fermé reaction and grid activity over the Hungarian weekend. Stuntman Craig Dolby replaces actor Brad Pitt on the grid for a movie scene Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport pictures Pitt relished the opportunity to play returning F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who is making a comeback as a veteran long after leaving the series following an accident. Talk to Sky at the British Grand Prix about his feelings on the film, Pitt said: I have to tell you that as a civilian I had no idea what it takes to be a driver, aggressiveness and dexterity. “They are amazing athletes. I have so much respect for everyone in every class. “I’m going to stay here until they kick me out. Because I love it. I think it’s every guy’s dream. My character would have raced at Le Mans, he would have raced at Daytona. I saw you win Le Mans, you won Daytona. I just thought it was stellar. Again, I have so much respect for what you do, and have enjoyed your stuff for years. So thanks! It’s really great to be here.” Read also :

