Longmont’s Sunflower Farm spices up Colorado bluegrass with peacock harmonies, goat bleating, rooster crows – Boulder Daily Camera





On 55 acres of farmland saturated with sunflowers sits one of the most intimate and unique concert venues in the Front Range. While most outdoor music venues in Colorado can offer beautiful views, high-profile musical lineups, and a tasty refreshment or two, Sunflower Farm in Longmont has something none of the others have: peacocks that love to play bluegrass music. Initially, we thought the music might be too loud for all the farm animals. But it turns out the animals kinda like it. We have a lot of birds, namely peacocks, who seem to really enjoy it, said Lizz Napp, farm manager and program administrator at Sunflower Farm. In fact, those attending a concert at Sunflower Farm this summer will be treated to an extra-special, ultra-exclusive musical duet between the performers and the peacocks, who obviously love to sing too. A lot of the bands that come in seem to be playing really loud, and yet the Peacocks are somehow louder than the music, Napp said. From now until early October, every Wednesday and select Friday, Sunflower Farm hosts Summer Music Nights, where guests are invited to stroll the farm, spend time with baby goats, and enjoy live musical performances for the whole family by some of Colorado’s latest and greatest local bands and the most talented peacocks this side of the Mississippi. This summer marks the third season of Summer Music Nights, which began as most bright ideas do these days during the pandemic. For Napp, the quaint little farmhouse was the perfect place to start hosting some of Napp’s musician friends and local bands who could perform intimate gigs in the 100-person venue. Since then, the lineup of musicians has slowly evolved into what it is today: a bluegrass-laden bill with a few other Colorado-tinged genres sprinkled throughout. I realized the Coloradans loved their bluegrass, and I love bluegrass too,” Napp said. “So we mostly have bluegrass artists coming in to play. Most of them are local, and we have a few funk bands and a few jam bands, but it’s mostly in the bluegrass genre. I think in the summer people like to listen to bluegrass music. It kind of matches the whole vibe we have here on the farm too. The packed summer lineup promises a performance by newgrass Front Range band Ghost Town Drifters on Friday; an evening in the garden with the American group Brandywine and the Mighty Fines, based in Boulder, on August 9; and an evening with the foothills folk unit The Sweet Lillies on September 8, to name a few. As if the music and the mammals weren’t enough to entice the public to make an appearance at Sunflower Farm this summer, guests can also expect a number of food trucks passing through the site, if they get peckish. There will also be a drinks cart and the Palo Coffee & Bar (a vintage horse cart converted into a cafe) will also be on hand selling soft drinks and snow cones. To view the full list of performances and view the food truck schedule, visit sunflowerfarminfo.com/summer-music. Tickets are $27 per person and infants 12 months and under are free. Children keep their distance while watching hens roam the farm during a 2021 Summer Music Evenings concert at Sunflower Farm in Longmont. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)

Julian Senner, 5, lets a miniature horse smell his hand while animal checking with his mother Alece Kaplan during a Summer Music Evenings concert on June 30, 2021, at Sunflower Farm in Longmont. (Timothy Hurst/File photo)

Eleanor Ramirez swings from a tree as her mother Rachel Horvath looks on during a Summer Music Evenings concert on June 30, 2021 at Sunflower Farm in Longmont. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)

Holt McClenahan, right, looks out the window of a vintage airplane at the back of the farm while performing with older brother Stevie McClenahan and Christopher Dziura during a Summer Music Evenings concert June 30, 2021, at Sunflower Farm in Longmont. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)

Anupam Nath Peacocks are part of the fun at Sunflower Farms summer music nights. (File photo)

