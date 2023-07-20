News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood advises that the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department will be holding a DUI (driving under the influence) checkpoint at an undisclosed location in West Hollywood on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just about alcohol. Certain prescription and over-the-counter medications can interfere with driving. Although medical and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s West Hollywood Station has the following safety tips: Even one drink can impair your judgment and increase the risk of being arrested for drunk driving or worse, the risk of having a driving accident.

If you drink or use marijuana, do not plan to drive. Plan ahead; designate a sober driver before the party starts a designated driver is someone who has not had any alcohol or marijuana, not just the person who drank or smoked the least.

alcohol or marijuana, not just the person who drank or smoked the least. If you have been drinking or using marijuana, do not drive. Phone a sober friend or family member, use a ride-sharing service or public transportation, or call one of your local sober ride-home programs.

To be responsible. If someone you know is intoxicated, do not let them drive or agree to travel with an intoxicated person.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions can save someone’s life, and inaction can cost a life. A transportation alternative for people enjoying the nightlife in West Hollywood is The PickUp, which is a cool, convenient, and free alternative to driving. The PickUp runs Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard in a four-mile loop with 15 stops in each direction between N. Robertson Boulevard and N. La Brea Avenue. The PickUp arrives at stops every 15 minutes. Visit The PickUp online at www.wehopickup.com and follow its Trolley Tracker to get real-time arrival and location information, The city of West Hollywood has many bars, restaurants, lounges, nightclubs and venues that serve alcohol. The City is committed to encouraging social responsibility and maintaining safe establishments. The West Hollywood Sheriffs Stations Community Impact Team (CIT) actively patrols bars, nightclubs and hotels. MPs are proactive in managing the impacts of entertainment establishments and special events. The Sheriffs Stations (EPT) entertainment policing team focuses on entertainment and alcohol-related law enforcement issues to prevent alcohol-related incidents. Together, the Sheriff’s Station and the City’s Neighborhood and Business Safety Division work with Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to educate businesses and work collaboratively on alcohol-related issues. Everyone in West Hollywood can participate in the collaboration to make sure alcohol consumption is safe in our city. The City of West Hollywood is working to raise awareness about social responsibility and alcohol with an effort called Imbibe Intelligently, which promotes safety tips and messages regarding alcohol consumption within the community and for visitors enjoying City of West Hollywood establishments. For more information or to schedule an interview regarding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Safety Operations, please contact Sgt. Michael Lennig at (323) 890-5480 or [email protected]. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the city’s calendar of meetings and events at www.weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

