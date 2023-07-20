Poet Sequim to read in his first book Friday





The worst art It’s the art that’s kept inside Who doesn’t see the light of day Who knows no criticism – excerpt from “Red Hot Pepper” by Dianne Lynn Knox SEQUIM — Dianne Lynn Knox believes retirement is about stepping into life. “I’ve always heard that you don’t pull out, you pull out,” she said. “It’s my time now.” Knox, who moved to Sequim 16 years ago, has released her first book, “Red Hot Pepper,” a collection of poetry written over the past twelve years. In sections titled “Living,” “Loving,” “Losing” and “Looking Forward,” 74-year-old Knox explores emotions from grief to joy. She developed as a poet by attending open-mic nights and giving readings: From Port Angeles to Port Townsend, she put herself forward. Knox will do it again as a guest speaker in this Friday’s Olympic Peninsula Writers Open Mic. The group is open to writers and listeners from 6-8 p.m. at KSQM, 609 W. Washington St., Suite 17, and via Zoom. For more information and the link, send an e-mail to [email protected]. Over the years, friends and other writers encouraged Knox to continue writing. One was Marion Keen, a nonagenarian artist whom Knox met in a tai chi class. “She invited me to the First Saturday Art Lunch at her house. We were seven a month – six painters and a poet, me,” Knox recalls in the dedication of his book. Keen died in February this year of congestive heart failure. She was “my biggest fan,” writes Knox. “She supported me at book launches and open mic readings. She was always in the audience. I emailed her every poem I wrote and she would reply, ‘Good job, Kiddo.’ Keen’s painting of a dark-haired girl jumping rope in the sun adorns the cover of “Red Hot Pepper”. Knox had lost her husband, Terry, in 2016; after his death, she deepened her writing. “My poetry has been essential for me, in recovery,” she said. “I got more and more involved in it,” taking an online Modern American poetry class, joining a writing group at the library. She also contacted Heidi Hansen of Olympic Peninsula Authors, who designed the inside of her book. The OPA’s Hansen and Linda B. Meyers are cultivating writing in that community, Knox said, adding that she plans to join the OPA’s Third Tuesday Spontaneous Writing Groups starting next month. This group will begin at 9:30 a.m. on August 15 at KSQM. Knox also pays tribute to Ed Raymond, his high school creative writing teacher. She was able to visit him last summer when she attended his 55th high school reunion in Fargo, ND “He’s 91 now,” Knox said. “It was he who made me write. This week, Knox is attending the Port Townsend Writers’ Conference at Fort Worden State Park, which includes evening readings. These are late nights, she said. Yet his morning routine is consistent. She reads a bit of poetry – perhaps by Tess Gallagher, Billy Collins or Kate Reavey, which are among her favorites. And, reminiscent of her friend Keen, she does tai chi. ________ Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer living in Port Townsend.





