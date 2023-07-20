Peso Pluma, The SpongeBob Musical, Barbie events and more in the Phoenix metro area





PHOENIX Yes, it’s hot in the valley, but there are still several events happening this weekend that can get you some. cool family points! Here is what happens: MCC Music Theater Presents: The SpongeBob Musical Date: July 21, 22 – 26 – 29 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 & 29 at 2 p.m.

Location: Performing Arts Center [1520 South Longmore] at Mesa

Cost: On select dates, tickets start at $10. RAYS AND SHARKS FOOD When: Every Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Tropical Waters Observation Pool.

Location: Butterfly Country [9500 E. Via de Ventura]

Cost: Free with admission to Butterfly Wonderland MESA PUBLIC POOLS Cost: 17 and under [$2]adults [$4]and $2 for people aged 55 and over.

The city’s swimming pools will be open until July 22. The following pools will be open after this date: Open daily until July 29: Mesa Aquatic Complex [1630 E. Southern Ave.] Open daily until July 29: Stapley Aquatic Complex [3250 E. Hermosa Vista] Open daily until July 29: Brimhall Aquatic Complex, [5035 E. Southern Ave.]

The following two are open daily until July 30 and on weekends until Labor Day, September 4: Skyline Aquatic Center [845 S. Crismon Road] Rhodes Aquatic Complex [1860 S. Longmore]

WESTERN SPIRIT: SCOTTSDALES MUSEUM OF THE WEST Discover the new exhibitions of the museum:

Dates: Tuesday to Saturday [9:30 a.m. 5 p.m.]Sundays [11:00 a.m. 5 p.m.]. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Location: Western Spirit: Scottsdales Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]

Cost: Tickets start at $25 STAR SUBSTANCE Admire the stars like never before at the Heard Museums sky-dome. The new exhibition, “Substance of Stars”, focuses on the knowledge of the sky and the spiritual values ​​of four indigenous communities.

Date: Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue]

Cost: Tickets run from $9 to $22.50. FEATHERWEIGHT – DOUBLE P TOUR [Special guest: Mexican rapper, Alemn] Date: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

Venue: Arizona Financial Theater [400 West Washington Street] at Phoenix

Cost: This has been confirmed as a sold-out show, but there is resale verified tickets available. SECOND VALLEY CONCERT When: Sunday, July 23.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale Cost: This has been confirmed as a sold-out show, but there is resale verified tickets available. JASON MRAZ: THE MAGICAL MYSTICAL RHYTHMIC RADICAL JOURNEY When: Sunday July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Arizona Financial Theater [400 West Washington Street] at Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $40.50 DISTURBED: RESUME YOUR LIFE TOUR When: Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater [2121 N 83rd Ave] at Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50 BARBIE IN THE VALLEY SCOTTSDALE QUARTER BARBIE FILLED FESTIVITIES Head to the Scottsdale neighborhood for weekend fun with retailers and restaurants, and photo ops. Kendra Scott will have themed treats and drinks, plus a gift of Barbie jewelry and free hair garlands, LoveShackFancy will have treats, etta will have a special cocktail, and Lip Lab will give away Barbie-inspired lip colors. Location: Scottsdale neighborhood, with a photo shoot in the Quad neighborhood Dates: July 21 and 22, plus hair weaving will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on July 22

BARBIE’S DREAM BAR Compete to be the best dressed Barbie, enjoy themed cocktails, take photos and win tickets to see the movie. This is a 21+ event. Date: Friday July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Tempe Market District Street

COME ON BARBIE, LET’S PARTY AT THE VERDE Barbie fans of all ages can enjoy pink treats and drinks, photo ops, a custom sunglasses bar, a bouncy house and more! Decadent Macaron, Sophie May Boutique and Vitality Bowls will also have themed specials! When: Friday, July 21 Location: Verde at Cooley Station, Gilbert

MORE BARBIE-RELATED EVENTS IN THE VALLEY KEEP THIS ON YOUR RADAR 2023 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Training camp is scheduled to begin on Thursday July 27 and will last until Wednesday August 9. The team will once again take part in the league’s “Back Together Weekend” on Saturday, July 29. The annual “Red & White Practice” will take place on Saturday August 5th.

New business in the Melrose District El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar has officially opened its second location in Phoenix! True to its essence, the restaurant prides itself on using ingredients from Peru to create its dishes. One of the main ingredients in many of our dishes is Aji Amarillo, it’s a Peruvian yellow pepper that we use for all our dishes, said Ramrez Luzcando.

JoJo’s ShakeBar Stirring up a retro vibe and serving up big desserts – JoJo’s ShakeBAR opened its first location in Arizona this weekend! Location: Scottsdale neighborhood [South Street & 73rd Place] Opening date: July 15 at 10 a.m. Opening hours: Monday Thursday [11 a.m.- 9 p.m.] Friday and Saturday [10 a.m.- 11 p.m.]Sunday [10 a.m.- 9 p.m.].



