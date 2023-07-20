House Show in Como delivers tight-knit live performances – The Minnesota Daily





The bands Diet Lite, Creeping Charlie and Why Not performed at The Chop Shop in southeast Como, Minneapolis on July 8, giving music lovers and followers of the local indie scene an exceptional house performance. The concert cemented Chop Shops’ status as an underground music sanctuary by showcasing the lively energy of big bands in a small-scale environment. The Chop Shop is not your typical house event venue. The cozy basement-turned-theatre has become a gathering place for music lovers looking for an authentic and immersive experience due to its commitment to supporting local artists. The first act was Diet Lite. The band consists of Max Niemann (guitar and vocals), Evan Marsalli (drums) and Kelson Kuzdas (bass). They recently released an album called Into The Pudding in April. They’ve played numerous shows throughout the Midwest and an eight-day East Coast tour since its release. On October 12, they will return to Minneapolis, playing with Zippo Man and Basketball Divorce Court. The energy there was crazy, Niemann said. We’ve been looking forward to this show all summer and it didn’t disappoint. The next band to play was Creeping Charlie, consisting of Julia Eubanks (guitar, vocals), her sister Esm (bass), Harry Miles (guitar) and Jack Malone (drums). The crowd was captivated by their brand of indie with a unique 90s rock influence. Creeping Charlie are currently recording an album in Chicago, which will be their second album after their 2021 release, How to Kill Creeping Charlie. The last band to play was Why Not, a band that has been stagnant in the Twin Cities music scene for a few years now. The band consists of Isaac Dell (guitar), Henry Breen (bass, vocals) and Joshua MacGregor (drums). The atmosphere was transformed by the band’s pop songs and everyone in the room jumped everywhere. It was easy to get sucked into the pit as their guitar riffs rattled the walls of the venue. Almost all of the songs they played were pre-COVID-19, including tracks like Ding Dong and Ready 4 the World. It was a journey to play those songs again and I think it reinvigorated our interest in those tracks,” Dell said. There’s a really intense and immediate sense of community at house shows like the one on Saturday. The compact environment of Chop Shops allowed the audience to connect with the bands throughout the event, generating a sense of community in the Minneapolis neighborhood. Outside the house was burning a bonfire where people gathered between sets and mingled. A house can bring you closer to the spectators; it feels less formal and looser, said a member of the Special Guest group who has been kept secret due to contractual obligations. The unique atmosphere of the place has cemented Chop Shops’ position as an important center of creative expression. Diet Lite, Creeping Charlie and Why Not demonstrated the passion and spirit of local music with outstanding live sets. Due to the Chop Shops’ continued role as a catalyst for raw talent, Minneapolis will continue to be a destination for music lovers seeking authentic experiences and cutting-edge sounds.

