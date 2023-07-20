See All Celebrity Reactions to the SAG-AFTRA Hollywood Strike





As strikes by actors and writers continue, stars across Hollywood are proudly displaying their union solidarity on the picket line and on social media. Following the announcement that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists would officially strike against studios, production companies, and network and streaming services (all represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), the entertainment industry’s biggest stars have publicly shown their support for the work stoppage. In holding back their collective work, the cast of SAG-AFTRA joins striking screenwriters from the Writers Guild of America to demand better compensation in a media landscape transformed by streaming. The actors are also concerned about the studios’ plans to use artificial intelligence in a way that could eliminate thousands of jobs. More from Harper’s BAZAAR play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play At some point, the template is in place. You cannot continue to be diminished and marginalized and disrespected and disgraced. Entire business model changed by streaming, digital, AI, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said at a press conference earlier this month. If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble. Ahead, followed the biggest celebrity reactions to the historic strike, including responses from Salma Hayek, Tracee Ellis Ross, Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Wilde and many more. Salma Hayek Tracee Ellis Ross Kerry Washington Priyanka Chopra Olivia Wilde Lupita Ngongo Jamie Lee Curtis Rosario Dawson Octavia Spencer Sheryl Lee Ralph Susan Sarandon Vanessa Hudgens Joey King Josh Gad mandy moore Chlo Grace Moretz instagram Jodie TurnerSmith instagram Marc Ruffalo Twitter Alexandra Shipp Jeremy Renner Digital Associate Editor As Associate Editor of HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey keeps tabs on all the celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers’ rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she’s probably spending too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course), or shopping for another corset.

