NEED TO KNOW: Week of July 20 | Culture & Leisure

You’ll hear about Barbie this week. The doll, the movie, the actor who portrays the doll in the movie, and maybe that friend who still has his childhood collection. Even Google is excited. Search for the word Barbie, and the screen turns pink and flashes with twinkling stars. Hell, look for Margot Robbie and the same thing happens. We caught up with local Barbie collectors this week to ask why their love for her has continued over the decades and whether or not they’ll be hitting theaters this weekend to see the new Barbie movie. The film opens July 20 in Frederick at Warehouse Cinemas and Regal Westview Stadium, though Thursday tickets for Warehouse Cinemas Malibou Beach Party on July 20 are already sold out.
CARS, FOOD AND HIP-HOP
UE Day, in its third year, will hit Frederick on July 21 with King Chip, Jase Kevion and Demetrius live on stage. All-day events, including a car show with on-site food trucks, start at noon and doors open at 9 p.m. for ticketed shows. We caught up with Demetrius this week ahead of his performance.
A CHANCE TO SEE THE BSO IN FREDERICK
We have the rare opportunity this week to see the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in all its glory right here in town at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. So consider ditching the trip to Baltimore and attend this à la carte concert on July 23, which will feature the orchestra’s formidable lineup, with a wide range of selected pieces. Get tickets online or at the door.
MEET THESE FREDERICK AUTHORS
Meghan Boehman and Rachael Briner, real-life best friends and Frederick natives, have created a friendship graphic novel, Dear Rosie, set right here in town. The creators now live in Los Angeles but will be in Frederick this week for the book launch. Catch them July 22 at Curious Iguana or July 23 at Frederick Comic Con and pick up a copy of this new book, illustrated in a warm cottagecore style.
HIS BASEBALL SEASON. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN TODAY?
Longtime baseball fan Eric Marcus takes a critical approach to baseball in his new book, Going Going Gone: How MLB Is Destroying Our National Pastime, saying baseball is no longer the game it was when he was a kid.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos