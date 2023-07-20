Bollywood celebrities wake up from their slumber and speak out against atrocities against women in Manipur after video goes viral

First post: Jul 20, 2023 3:02 p.m. IST

From Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ritesh Deshmukh to Urmila Matondkar, everyone condemned the heinous crime and demanded severe punishments against the culprit.

Written by Northeast Live Digital Office

The video of two women being dragged and paraded naked by a crowd in Manipur on May 4 has also been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities.

From Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ritesh Deshmukh and Urmila Matondkar, everyone condemned the heinous crime and demanded severe punishments against the culprit.

Taking to Twitter, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote, Shaken disgusted to see video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits will be punished so severely that no one will ever think of doing such a horrible thing again.

“The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to my core. I pray for justice for women at the earliest. Those responsible must face the HEAVIEST punishment they deserve. Kiara Advani wrote.

Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh has also come forward to condemn the incident, calling it an attack on humanity.

“Deeply disturbed by the images of the atrocities committed against the women of Manipur, I seethe with anger, no man should go unpunished for such a crime. Attacking the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself, tweeted Ritesh Deshmukh.

Expressing his anger at the lack of action taken on the incident so far, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, wrote, Shocked, shaken, horrified by #manipur video n fact that it happened in May without any action on it. Shame on those who sit on their high horses drunk with power, on the jokers in the media who lick them, on the celebrities who keep silent. When did we come here, dear Bharatiyas/Indians?

Sonu Sood, who has been a helping hand and spoke out on women’s rights, wrote: Manipur video shook everyone’s soul. It was humanity parading… not women

Bollywood director and producer, Vivek Agnihotri, expressing his helplessness in the face of crime against women, wrote, MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur Whenever our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhumane and barbaric acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am broken every time. I am ashamed. I am so guilty of my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried I tried but failed. All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But then it is too late. We are all victims of selective and hypercompetitive electoral politics. We are victims of hyper-religion. We are victims of dangerous media. We, the people of Bharat, are victims.

There is no #RightToLife in free India. And we can’t do anything about it. It’s not the freedom I want. This is not the kind of democracy I want. It’s worth nothing if it makes us cry each other’s blood. We are a failed society. I’m sorry, my sisters. I’m sorry, my mothers. I’m sorry, Bharat Mata. TRUE

“Manipur! @unwomenindia @NCWIndia! This horrible act against #Kuki women I hope they get justice! writes Kanika Dhillon.

Marathi actress Renuka Shahane responding to a user wrote: Wherever in our country and whoever Indian citizen this is happening with, it’s a disgrace to all of us collectively! When I saw the vile video, all I saw was a crowd of disgusting Indian men parading two helpless Indian women naked, outrageously assaulting them and triumphantly filming their despicable act! Please rise above this narrative of left, right, center, language, religion and state! Only completely depraved people will first consider a woman’s ethnicity or religion before thinking that crimes like this are wrong.

Also read: Deeply disturbing, give government time to act, otherwise we will: SC to Manipur Govt on viral video

COMMENTS