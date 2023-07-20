Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities wake up from their slumber and speak out against atrocities against women in Manipur after video goes viral
First post: Jul 20, 2023 3:02 p.m. IST
From Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ritesh Deshmukh to Urmila Matondkar, everyone condemned the heinous crime and demanded severe punishments against the culprit.
The video of two women being dragged and paraded naked by a crowd in Manipur on May 4 has also been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities.
From Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ritesh Deshmukh and Urmila Matondkar, everyone condemned the heinous crime and demanded severe punishments against the culprit.
Taking to Twitter, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote, Shaken disgusted to see video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits will be punished so severely that no one will ever think of doing such a horrible thing again.
“The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to my core. I pray for justice for women at the earliest. Those responsible must face the HEAVIEST punishment they deserve. Kiara Advani wrote.
Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh has also come forward to condemn the incident, calling it an attack on humanity.
“Deeply disturbed by the images of the atrocities committed against the women of Manipur, I seethe with anger, no man should go unpunished for such a crime. Attacking the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself, tweeted Ritesh Deshmukh.
Expressing his anger at the lack of action taken on the incident so far, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, wrote, Shocked, shaken, horrified by #manipur video n fact that it happened in May without any action on it. Shame on those who sit on their high horses drunk with power, on the jokers in the media who lick them, on the celebrities who keep silent. When did we come here, dear Bharatiyas/Indians?
Sonu Sood, who has been a helping hand and spoke out on women’s rights, wrote: Manipur video shook everyone’s soul. It was humanity parading… not women
Bollywood director and producer, Vivek Agnihotri, expressing his helplessness in the face of crime against women, wrote, MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur Whenever our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhumane and barbaric acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am broken every time. I am ashamed. I am so guilty of my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried I tried but failed. All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But then it is too late. We are all victims of selective and hypercompetitive electoral politics. We are victims of hyper-religion. We are victims of dangerous media. We, the people of Bharat, are victims.
There is no #RightToLife in free India. And we can’t do anything about it. It’s not the freedom I want. This is not the kind of democracy I want. It’s worth nothing if it makes us cry each other’s blood. We are a failed society. I’m sorry, my sisters. I’m sorry, my mothers. I’m sorry, Bharat Mata. TRUE
“Manipur! @unwomenindia @NCWIndia! This horrible act against #Kuki women I hope they get justice! writes Kanika Dhillon.
Marathi actress Renuka Shahane responding to a user wrote: Wherever in our country and whoever Indian citizen this is happening with, it’s a disgrace to all of us collectively! When I saw the vile video, all I saw was a crowd of disgusting Indian men parading two helpless Indian women naked, outrageously assaulting them and triumphantly filming their despicable act! Please rise above this narrative of left, right, center, language, religion and state! Only completely depraved people will first consider a woman’s ethnicity or religion before thinking that crimes like this are wrong.
Also read: Deeply disturbing, give government time to act, otherwise we will: SC to Manipur Govt on viral video
COMMENTS
|
Sources
2/ https://northeastlivetv.com/around-ne/manipur/bollywood-celebrities-wake-up-from-slumber-slam-atrocities-against-women-in-manipur-after-a-video-goes-viral/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump loses bid for retrial in E. Jean Carroll case
- Jokowi Inaugurates 17.6km Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road Today
- Bollywood celebrities wake up from their slumber and speak out against atrocities against women in Manipur after video goes viral
- Massillon Ohio football hazing incident
- Budget Music Festival Fashion: Affordable and Trendy Options
- Google Releases Nearby Share, Android AirDrop Clone for Windows
- Textron’s Cessna SkyCourier completes European tour
- Trump’s former lawyer has hit back at Trump by saying he is the target of the investigations
- US to send $1.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, bringing total this week to $2.3 billion
- NEED TO KNOW: Week of July 20 | Culture & Leisure
- Israel Innovation Agency invests $10 million in developing quantum talent
- New scan can detect deadly heart disease before symptoms appear