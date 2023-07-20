Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton July 21-23





Dayton’s annual air show is a big draw this weekend, but there’s also musical theater, a food festival, a blues festival and powerhouse drama among the standout options. 1. Dayton Air Show When: Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or: Dayton International Airport, 3600 Terminal Dr., Dayton Details: Expect nearly 20 attractions, including the US Air Force Thunderbirds and more. There are also interactive and hands-on activities, experiments and demonstrations for children aged 6 to 16. Cost: $25 to $35, but free for children 5 and under. More information: www.daytonairshow.com 2. Children of Eden When: Until July 23; 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday Or: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Dayton Details: Margo Russ directs and choreographs a beautiful, poignant and vocally strong production of Stephen Schwartz and John Cairds’ biblical tale of family, inheritance, forgiveness and hope. The most notable portraits include: Nick Abouzeids, a charming and authoritative father; Riley Francis Wonderfully Curious Eve (The Spark of Creation flickers with urgency); Nicholas Bradleys dynamically pitted Adam (he fuels dramatic grief in A World Without You and is shrewdly stunned by discovery after eating the forbidden fruit); Meredith Russ (Yonah) delivering a defiant Stranger to the Rain and bringing heartfelt passion to In Whatever Time We Have with an adamant Eric Pettit (Japheth); and Kathy Meyer (Mama Noah) leading the uplifting, gospel-driven Aint It Good, as Abouzeid looks on with grateful joy. Russ also fashions the sleek Snakes In Pursuit of Excellence as a shameless homage to the great Bob Fosse. Cost: $13-$18 More information: https://www.epiphanydayton.org/summer-musical/ Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY DON THRASHER Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY DON THRASHER 3. Dayton Blues Party When: Sunday July 23 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton Details: The lineup for the annual Dayton Blues Fest on Sunday includes Jewel & the Rough Cuts, the Doug Hart Band, the Brad Hatfield Band, Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band and Curtis Sanford presents Young Guns. Stan The Man Brooks will host the event and DJ Eric Mr. Magic Barnes will provide music between acts. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: www.daytonohio.gov Explore Danger! Super Champion Amy Schneiders Book Released, Tour Dates Announced 4. Garlic Festival When: Saturday July 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Or: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton Details: This food festival features more than a dozen food vendors, a garlic eating contest, craft vendors and more. Mamma DiSalvos will host a meatball eating contest and vendors will sell garlic-inspired treats including garlic beer, honey garlic ice cream and garlic chimichurri salmon cakes. Cost: Free More information: Facebook 5. The sound of music When: July 21-23; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday Or: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy Details: Magnificent soprano Sarah Viola stars as Maria in Dayton Playhouse, and the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestras presents the classic musical by Rodgers and Hammersteins. Songs include My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Edelweiss and the title number. Cost: $15 to $40 More information: www.arbogastpac.com 6. Gem City Comic Con When: July 22-23; 10am-5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday Or: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: Gem City Comic Con is a social and family event that promotes reading and collecting. Tickets: $10 More information: www.gemcitycomiccon.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 7. Immortal Rock Festival When: Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. Or: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles Details: BMI Speedway welcomes the return of the expanded Immortal Rock Festival. The second annual Christian heavy metal event features performances from acts such as Disciple, Theocracy, Human Code and Deliverance. Guest speaker, Pastor Bob, kicks off the festivities at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Don Thrasher) Cost: General admission tickets are $50 per day in advance, $80 for two-day tickets More information: 937-526-9547 or www.bmieventcenter.com 8.Barbie When: July 20-27; Thu: 7:15 p.m.; Fri and Sat: 11.45am, 2.15pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, 9.45pm; Sun: 12:00 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; Mon-Thu: 2:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:40 p.m. Or: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter Greta Gurwig (Little Women) brings the world of Barbie to the big screen in one of the summer’s most intriguing movies. In addition to a signature Barbie cocktail (and a non-alcoholic Barbie drink), The Neon is planning a pair of themed days. If you’re wearing pink on Thursday, July 20, medium-sized popcorns will be $2. And if you bring your Barbies to Neon on Friday, July 21, you’ll get $1 off any drink (including adult drinks). Cost: $6.50-$10.50 More information: neonmovies.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 9. Levitt Pavilion When: Friday and Saturday July 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. Or: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton Details: The Eichelberger Concert Series features Angie K on Friday and Hannah Wicklund on Saturday. Nashville-based Angie K was recently named to the CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2023 after having three consecutive No. 1 videos on CMT Weekly 12 Pack Countdown. Wicklund, originally from South Carolina, releases a new rock album, The Prize, on October 13 before leaving in November for more than a dozen European dates in support of Greta Van Fleet. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: www.levittdayton.org 10. Power in the Blood When: Saturday July 22 at 8 p.m. Or: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton Details: Jennifer Lockwood directs a staged reading of Sarah Bewleys, winner of the 1993 Dayton Playhouse FutureFest. The play deals with faith, family and religion. The evening will also serve as a fundraising event for Dayton Playhouse FutureFest 2024. Cost: $20 More information: daytonplayhouse.com Explore Garlic Fest is coming to downtown Dayton on Saturday

