Bollywood demands justice for Manipur horror | MorungExpress

Bombay, July 20 (IANS) The recently released video of two women from the Kuki-Zomi community parading naked and being assaulted by a mob of men has sent shock waves across India. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and director Vivek Agnihotri reacted strongly to the video, condemning the “shameful” act.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared a note saying he felt shaken and disgusted to see such unspeakable cruelty inflicted on women.

He tweeted: “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits will be punished so severely that no one will ever think of doing a horrible thing like this again.”

Vivek Agnihotri who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’ took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt note explaining how the nation has failed as a society.

He wrote in his Instagram post: “MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur. Each time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhumane and barbaric acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am broken every time. I am ashamed.

He further mentioned that he felt guilty for being helpless in such a situation and also wrote that there was “no right to life in free India”.

He continued, “I am so guilty of my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried…I tried…but I failed. All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But then it is too late.

“It’s not freedom I want. It’s not the kind of democracy I want. It’s worthless if it makes us abysmal for each other’s blood. We’re a failed society. I’m sorry, my sisters. I’m sorry, my mothers. I’m sorry, Bharat Mata,” he added.

Soni Razdan wrote in her Instagram story, “I really want to know what the government is doing, and why the prime time news is not flooded with information about Manipur and most importantly where is the military?”

Kiara Advani tweeted, “The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to my core. I pray for justice for women soon. Those responsible must face the STRONGER punishment they deserve.”

Sanjay Dutt also took to his Twitter and wrote, “The video depicting violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My greatest hope is that the culprits will be punished with the utmost severity, sending a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote on his Twitter: “Deeply disturbed by the images of atrocities against women in Manipur…I seethe with anger…no man should go unpunished for such a crime. Attacking a woman’s dignity is an attack on humanity itself (sic).”

Actor-comedian Vir Das has shared a series of tweets holding the government and officials responsible for shaming and delaying justice for the victims.

He wrote: “When horrific incidents happen, make no mistake, thanks to the system, our leaders are IMMEDIATELY aware of them. When months later the videos go viral, Twitter knows. If leaders don’t respond until then, it’s on Twitter, not on horrific incidents. They care about online outrage, not real people.”

He continued in his tweets, “People grow outraged the more they become aware of it or are allowed to. It takes a specific type of scary man to invalidate a crime against a woman by offsetting it with the comparative outrage of another crime against another woman. This is masterful. Don’t fall for the trap.”

“Grateful to see our leaders speaking out and taking action for the viral people of India,” he added.

The video shows two women, one in their 20s and the other in their 40s, being forced to walk naked down a road and into a field by a crowd of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women to a field and sexually assaulting them.

Although said incident took place on May 4 according to police, the video emerged on July 19, causing massive outrage across the country.