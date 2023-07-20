When Bollywood took to the streets, for a real cause





In recent times, the global film industry has witnessed strikes organized by Hollywood professionals, highlighting issues such as low pay and harsh working conditions. However, few may know that Bollywood itself has a habit of taking to the streets for a just cause. In 1986, the Hindi film industry united against the ruling government in Maharashtra, protesting against heavy taxes and fighting for their rights. This article explores the remarkable moment when Bollywood stars and industry professionals joined forces to demand justice. The unlikely cause Traditional Bollywood stars are often criticized for their lack of active involvement in social issues. However, this was not always the case. In October 1986, the film industry mobilized to protest against the exorbitant taxation of cinema tickets imposed by the government of Maharashtra. This unprecedented unity showed their commitment to fight for their rights. The film industry to hit on October 10, 1986, was triggered by the demand for relaxation of the state’s 177% surcharge on tickets sold by cinemas in Maharashtra. It was a rare case where the film fraternity had come into conflict with the ruling government over more affordable amenities, an unusual but justified cause. Also Read: 6 Actors Who Eclipsed Leading Movie Roles With Their Limited Screen Time A united front The protests grew with the active participation of major producers, directors, technicians, junior artists and studio employees. More than 125 vehicles packed with industry professionals took to the streets, showing the scale of one of the biggest protests in Bollywood history. The strike went beyond tax issues. Bollywood also demanded the abolition of the 4% state sales tax imposed on film production, as well as measures to combat growing piracy in the market. This demonstrated the industry’s commitment to protecting its interests and preserving creativity. stars in the streets Bollywood unity was evident when iconic personalities like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Smita Patil and Hema Malini came together for the protests. Vintage footage from this era captures their fervent speeches and interviews, advocating for the rapid abolition of the new rules. During the protests, stars like Rajesh Khanna, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar gave impassioned speeches about the importance of culture and the importance of protecting it. Their words emphasized the need to recognize and appreciate the contributions of the film industry to Indian society. Also Read: 5 Actors Who Ruined a Franchise as a Substitute A turning point After six hours of negotiation between industry representatives, including Sunil Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, both MPs at the time, an agreement was reached with Maharashtra Chief Minister SB Chavan. It marked a significant turning point and triumph for Bollywood’s fight for its rights. The 1986 Bollywood protests against heavy taxes and unfair regulations showed the industry’s unity and determination to protect its interests. It was a rare moment when Indian cinema, especially Bollywood, fought for what it deserved. This historic event reminds us of the industry’s ability to mobilize for important causes and its potential to bring about positive change. Supports TFI: Support us to strengthen the good ideology of cultural nationalism by purchasing the best quality clothes fromTFI-STORE.COM Also watch:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tfipost.com/2023/07/when-bollywood-took-to-the-streets-for-an-actual-cause/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos