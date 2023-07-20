This Bollywood actor owns a trio of super Porsche cars and the latest is worth Rs 3.6 Crore





Bollywood idol Ram Kapoor, renowned for his remarkable performances in the hit TV series “Bade Acche Lagte Hain” and several Bollywood movies, is not only a charismatic actor but also a car enthusiast. His impressive collection of exotic cars is the dream of any car lover, with Porsche holding a special place in his heart. Recently, he once again made headlines when he proudly welcomed his third Porsche into his enviable collection, the coveted Porsche 992 Turbo S, better known as 911 Turbo S, at the staggering price of Rs 3.6 crore. News of Kapoor’s new acquisition spread like wildfire as fans and car enthusiasts eagerly awaited a glimpse of the luxurious beauty. Sporting a sleek white paint job and adorned with eye-catching 10-spoke alloy wheels highlighted by yellow brake calipers, Kapoor’s Porsche 992 Turbo S really stands out on the busy streets of Mumbai. Witnesses stood in awe as they watched the star maneuver its mighty machine with pure grace. At a red light, the actor demonstrated the car’s prowess, and when the light turned green, the exhaust unleashed a haunting roar, captivating everyone present. However, this is not Kapoor’s first date with Porsche automobiles. In 2021, he indulged in the luxurious Porsche 911 Carrera S, which costs a staggering Rs 2 crore. This beast of a car is fitted with a powerful 3.0-litre flat-six petrol engine, featuring twin turbocharging, generating a breathtaking power output of 450PS and an impressive peak torque of 530Nm. Mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission using Porsche’s renowned PDK technology, the Carrera S achieves a thrilling top speed of 308km/h. For an interactive driving experience, paddle shifters adorn the steering wheel, giving the driver full control over gear changes. SEE ALSO: Ranveer Singh unleashes his inner rock and turns heads as he zooms around the airport in a Lamborghini watch Ram Kapoor’s love of high performance vehicles is not limited to Porsche alone. In his garage, a Ferrari Portofino M worth Rs 4.5 crore finds its home, featuring a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, generating a remarkable peak power of 620 PS, a substantial increase over the regular variant. Mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, this Italian stallion delivers smooth shifting and an adrenaline-pumping experience on the road. Among his automotive treasures, Kapoor’s collection also includes the latest generation Land Rover Range Rover, a symbol of luxury and elegance. In addition, his daily vehicle is the 2016 BMW X5, which serves as a reliable and comfortable companion during his frequent trips to photograph places and events. Ram Kapoor’s passion for luxury, performance cars is evident throughout his impressive collection. With each new addition, it continues to grab headlines, captivating both the entertainment industry and the automotive world. As his collection continues to grow, fans eagerly await the next addition to this actor’s fleet of dream machines. SEE ALSO: Shah Rukh Khan denies owning luxury cars; Reveals he has no “cool cars” except for this vehicle

