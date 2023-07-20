Kevin Durants Swagger’s Isaiah Hill: He’s an actor who can play basketball

Kevin Durant is serious about basketball. Hell discuss the game with anyone. The hell is even jumping into Twitter spaces to tell fans about the game.

So it makes sense that he wants his show, Swagger, the Apple TV+ series loosely based on his high school years on and off the court, to be as authentic as possible. And it would take someone that serious about the game to play the lead role.

This makes Isaiah Hill the ideal actor for the series. He’s not just an actor being asked to play basketball; he was a three-star recruit at Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ, and a top 300 national player in the class of 2021, according to 247sports.com.

Hill stars as Jace Carson, a highly touted prospect navigating the world of recruiting and NIL with the help of his mother, Jenna, played by Shinelle Azoroh. OShea Jackson Jr. son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Hollywood Walk of Fame star Ice Cube is also on the show as Ike Edwards, coach and mentor to Jaces.

New episodes of Swagger, currently in season two, are available every Friday. The first season is also available on Apple TV+.

Hill takes every detail of basketball seriously and hasn’t thinned out since his rookie days. According to 247Sports, he has mid-major offers from Saint Francis and NJIT in 2021. Channeling the best Jace Carson possible, he relies on his experience on the field, just as much as his interim coach, Michele Shay, to make Swagger look as real as possible.

I rely on my IQ and my basketball knowledge, Hill said. Dribble with the right hand on the left side. We’re not doing anything that someone’s nephew or son might get shot for if they try to do it in a game. We just wanted to do real authentic sports drama for the culture.

Hill said his teammates on the show are a real basketball team because Durant’s spirit of hard work runs deep on this show. He cites Jason Rivera-Torres as an example of this spirit. Rivera-Torres isn’t just an actor, he’s also a 6-foot-6 guard and a four-star basketball rookie preparing for his first season at Vanderbilt this autumn.

In the first season, he was weaker than me. I was pushing him, and he was constantly learning from me every day,” Hill said of Rivera-Torres. We worked, and then season two, he came back stronger and bigger, and we were going there every day. It’s just a walking testament to the work we do here at Swagger.

Hill credits his mother, Felicia Martin-Hill, for helping him on his acting journey. Hill said he would have been relaxing with friends instead of auditioning for Swagger if not for his mother’s encouragement.

Hill added that he received a lot of support from another family member. Her aunt is the famous actress, singer, rapper, songwriter, actress and multi-time winner Lauryn Hill.

It just promotes a lot of self-knowledge, Hill said of the eight-time Grammy Award-winning Fugees of Fame. It’s just a blessing to have them both in my life. And, you know, they do their best to make (me) follow in their footsteps.

Swagger creator, director and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood said Isaiah’s vulnerability has made the show better this season.

I would write something like, Wow, that would be really amazing if his eyes could water or if you could see an emotion coming, Bythewood said. The fact that he could access emotion, access tears, was just so inspiring and really shows his commitment to being a great actor.

I told him, you know, he’s not an acting basketball player anymore. He’s an actor who knows how to play basketball.

Hill, 20, remains a coffin at heart. He likes to play but doesn’t want to be seen as if he’s not an athlete anymore. There’s still a lot of basketball left in him. Whether he will pursue a career on the pitch remains to be seen.

I feel like a lot of people feel like I just turned my back on basketball. Even the people that were recruiting me and putting me in a really dark place kind of got into season two, because people just thought, like, I said, Peace out, Hill said. But the truth is, I really like basketball. I love playing it. I am pluralist, I can never close the door to basketball.

(Photo by Isaiah Hill: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Apple TV+)