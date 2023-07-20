Animators unionize amid strikes in Hollywood





Warner Bros. animators Animation and Cartoon Network attempt to unionize. According Deadlinea number of leaders from both companies have signed a petition calling for a union election, which was submitted to the National Labor Relations Council yesterday. The petition was signed by 66 Warner Bros. staff members. Animation, as well as 22 from Cartoon Network. Its reported signatories include production managers, digital production assistants, production coordinators and a senior assistant production manager. Their work includes Batman: Caped Crusader, Harley Quinn and Teen Titans Go! as well as Cartoon Networks Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake among others. Congratulations to WB and Cartoon Network production workers for filing an NLRB petition to unionize and demand voluntary recognition! Show your support to help them get the representation they deserve! #unionstrong #WeAre839 #ProductionStrong pic.twitter.com/PSXZmlr35n The Animation Guild // #WeAre839 (@animationguild) July 19, 2023 Although many may not think it, production is a specialized skill, said Hannah Ferenc, head of production at Warner Bros. Animation, in an official press release. We may not be artists or writers, but what we bring to the table goes beyond traditional creativity and gets content on the air. In addition to the petition, the workers also demanded voluntary acknowledgment from the management of Warner Bros. subsidiaries. Discovery. Having lived through the current state of the animation industry for the past seven years, I want to make sure that not only our current workers, but anyone who chooses to join us in the future, can feel safe to follow their passion by earning a living wage and being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Ferenc. The Animation Guild has already been quite active in studios such as Titmouse New York and LA as well as ShadowMachine. He is currently trying to establish himself at Walt Disney Animation Studios as well. The move comes amid mounting pressure on Hollywood studios from all angles, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes highlighting labor issues across the board. In fact, our own survey of the visual effects industry highlighted the desire of post-production workers to unionize as well. Want to know more about the Hollywood strikes? Find out how strikes in Hollywood could revitalize online streaming as well as comments from Disney CEO Bob Igers on the ongoing strike. Ryan Leston is an entertainment reporter and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/animators-are-unionizing-amid-hollywood-strikes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos