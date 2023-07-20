Day of Play, Community Days scheduled this weekend





PORT ANGELES — Saturday 2023 Port Angeles Day of Play will feature recreational activities at 14 venues across the city, including the Field Arts & Events Hall hosting the first day of Community Days weekend featuring free entertainment. Day of Play, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, coincides with National Parks and Recreation Month. It “recognizes the importance of recreation in our lives and highlights the many opportunities available in our area,” city spokeswoman Jessica Straits said in a news release. “It’s a chance to explore our local parks, take part in fun new activities, and connect with the Port Angeles community.” The Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with various local organizations to provide a wide range of activities, from live music and entertainment to sports fundamentals and garden games. The Day of Play roadmap on the city’s website at https://www.cityofpa.us/ lists activities at Field Hall as well as Elks Playfields, Port Angeles Senior Center, Olympic National Park Visitor Center, Lincoln Park, Feiro Marine Life Center, Hollywood Beach, Port Angeles Farmers Market, Olympic Coast Discovery Center, Welly’s, Elwha Klallam Museum, Webster’s Woods, Port Angeles Yacht Club, Peninsula Tennis Club, Erickson Park, First Fed, Port Angeles Library and YMCA. This year’s event includes a Day of Play Kids Passport. Passports can be stamped at each activity. Each stamp will be an entry into a raffle offering a variety of prizes. Passports can be downloaded from the city’s website or picked up at the Parks and Recreation office at 308 E. Fourth St. Limited copies will also be available Saturday at any Day of Play activity location. Stamped passports must be submitted to the Parks and Recreation Office by 5 p.m. on July 26. The winners will be contacted on July 27. Recreational prizes include a disc golf pack, Swain’s General Store gift cards, free admission to the Olympic Skate Village, two-hour rental of the Loomis Building at Lincoln Park, a BMX bike and 12-month Lincoln Park BMX membership, a child’s birthday party at Welly’s Ice Cream and The Wharf, free admission to the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center Wintertide Festival, tickets to Unit Souzou: A Taiko Drum Concert on July 30 at Field Hall, and tickets to the Port Angeles Lefties game on August 5 with an opportunity to throw the first pitch. For more information on Day of Play, see www.cityofpa.us/DayOfPlay or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 360-417-4550. Community days Community Days will feature two days of free performances by local artists inside the new Donna M. Morris Theater at Field Hall. All Saturday and Sunday events at the center at 219 N. Oak St. are free. They precede the grand opening celebration of the establishment. No tickets or reservations are required. Guests on Saturday will include Black Diamond Junction, AntBath, Olympic Express Big Band, Hermit Mabon, Ross Hamilton Photography, Scott Sullivan, Key City Ramblers, Steve W. Young, Three Too Many and Bread & Gravy. Sunday’s lineup will include Cort Armstrong, Studio 360 performing “Peter and the Wolf”, Sequim Community Orchestra, Juan de Fuca Festival of Arts with PA Panto presenting Creative Arts Camp, Peninsula Queer Xhoir, Cherrywood, Bread & Gravy, Sylvia Joyce Wanner School and Sequim City Band. Additional support for the Community Days was provided by print media sponsor Peninsula Daily News and radio sponsor Newsradio KONP, as well as community sponsors Camaraderie Cellars and Pacific Rim Hobby. For a full list of artists and a calendar of events, visit www.fieldhallevents.org/community-days.





