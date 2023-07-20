Top 10 Bollywood Movies of 2021 with Synopsis and Key Facts

Best of Bollywood: Top 10 Movies of 2021 with Synopsis and Key Facts

The enchanting world of Bollywood cinema never fails to captivate audiences with its varied storytelling and outstanding performances. In 2021, the industry has seen the release of many cinematic masterpieces that have left an indelible mark on viewers. In this article, we present the top 10 Bollywood movies of 2021, each a masterpiece in their own right, encompassing various genres and narratives that have impressed both critics and audiences. Plus, we take a look at the key facts from each movie that contributed to their success.

1. “Shershaah” – Directed by Vishnuvardhan

Synopsis: “Shershaah” is a poignant biographical war drama that pays homage to the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a brave Indian soldier who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. The film delves into his journey, from his patriotic spirit as a young officer to the ultimate act of bravery on the battlefield. Sidharth Malhotra’s outstanding portrayal of Captain Batra received critical acclaim, making the film a moving tribute to the unsung hero.

Key fact: “Shershaah” is based on the true story of Captain Vikram Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor, for bravery.

2. “Mimi” – Directed by Laxman Utekar

Synopsis: “Mimi” is a touching comedy-drama that revolves around Mimi (Kriti Sanon), a lively young woman who agrees to be the surrogate mother of an American couple. The film follows Mimi’s emotional and transformative journey through the ups and downs of surrogacy, highlighting the challenges and joys of motherhood. Kriti Sanon’s stellar performance and the film’s sensitive approach to the subject matter were widely praised.

Key fact: “Mimi” is a remake of the Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychy!” The film’s exploration of surrogacy drew attention to the topic and sparked conversations about motherhood and societal perceptions.

3. “The White Tiger” – Directed by Ramin Bahrani

Synopsis: “The White Tiger” is a dark and thought-provoking comedy-drama based on the acclaimed novel by Aravind Adiga. The film tells the story of Balram Halwai (Adarsh ​​Gourav), a resourceful driver from a rural background who yearns to escape poverty and break free from the shackles of the oppressive class system in India. Through Balram’s narration, the film offers a scathing critique of societal disparities and the struggle for upward social mobility.

Key fact: ‘The White Tiger’ was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, marking a significant achievement for a Bollywood film.

4. “Item 15” – Directed by Anubhav Sinha

Synopsis: “Article 15” is a hard-hitting crime drama that shines a light on social discrimination and caste-based violence in rural India. Ayushmann Khurrana portrays Ayan Ranjan, an honest policeman determined to bring justice to a brutal crime against three Dalit girls. The film’s captivating narrative explores the complexities of caste dynamics and the struggle against deep-rooted prejudice.

Key fact: “Article 15” is inspired by true events, particularly the 2014 Badaun gang rape and murder case. The film’s flawless portrayal of social issues has won critical acclaim and sparked discussions about caste-based violence.

5. “Ludo” – Directed by Anurag Basu

Synopsis: “Ludo” is an ambitious anthology that weaves together four seemingly unrelated stories into one gripping narrative. Through a mix of comedy, drama and crime, the film follows the lives of its various characters, showcasing the interconnectedness of human destinies. The ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and others, deliver stellar performances, making “Ludo” a compelling cinematic experience.

Key fact: The film’s nonlinear storytelling and multiple storylines kept audiences engaged and garnered praise for its inventive storytelling.

6. “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” – Directed by Dibakar Banerjee

Synopsis: “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” is a gripping dark comedy that revolves around the contrasting lives of two individuals, Pinky (Arjun Kapoor), a Haryanvi police officer, and Sandeep (Parineeti Chopra), a business executive. The film delves into their unlikely alliance and the web of deception and danger they encounter. With its captivating plot and outstanding performances, the film kept audiences spellbound.

Key fact: “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” marks the third collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra following “Ishaqzaade” and “Namaste England,” making their on-screen chemistry a highlight of the film.

7. “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi” – Directed by Seema Pahwa

Synopsis: “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi” is a heartwarming family drama that depicts the intricacies of relationships within a dysfunctional family during the thirteen-day mourning period (Tehrvi) after the death of Patriarch Ramprasad (Naseeruddin Shah). The film delves into the intricacies of family ties, regret and reconciliation, delivering an emotional and relatable narrative.

Key fact: “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi” marks the directorial debut of Seema Pahwa, a veteran actress known for her versatile performances. The film’s ensemble cast, featuring acclaimed actors, received praise for their nuanced portrayals.

8. “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” – Directed by Renuka Shahane

Synopsis: “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” is a powerful family drama that explores the complex mother-daughter relationship. The film revolves around Nayantara Apte (Tanvi Azmi), a critically acclaimed author, and her daughter Anuradha (Kajol), a Bollywood actress. Through flashbacks, the film unveils the struggles faced by three generations of female relatives, highlighting their flawed but beautiful relationships.

Key fact: “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” marks Kajol’s digital debut, and her performance was widely praised for its emotional depth and authenticity.

9. “Hungama 2” – Directed by Priyadarshan

Synopsis: “Hungama 2” is a hilarious comedy that delivers thunderous entertainment and laughs. The film takes audiences on a roller coaster of mistaken identities, misunderstandings and comedic mayhem. With an ensemble cast led by Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jafri, the film pays homage to the spirit of classic slapstick comedy.

Key fact: “Hungama 2” is a sequel to the 2003 hit “Hungama,” and director Priyadarshan’s signature comedic touch added to its lighthearted appeal.

10. “Bhuj: Pride of India” – Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya

Synopsis: “Bhuj: Pride of India” is an action-packed war drama based on real events of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

The film depicts the heroic efforts of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) and the women of Bhuj who rebuilt the destroyed airbase and played a crucial role in India’s victory.

Key fact: “Bhuj: Pride of India” is inspired by the extraordinary valor of real-life heroes who showed immense courage during the 1971 war. The film’s dedication to honoring their sacrifices struck a chord with audiences.

Conclusion:

The year 2021 has witnessed the richness of storytelling and exceptional talent in the Bollywood film industry. Each of these top 10 films captured the essence of Indian cinema, reflecting its diversity and creativity. From inspiring biopics and thought-provoking dramas to heartbreaking comedies and heartwarming tales, these films have left an indelible impression on audiences and cemented their place among Bollywood’s finest works over the past year.