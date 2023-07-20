Zoe Saldana says there’s ‘fear’ and ‘doubt’ in industry as actors go on strike in Hollywood | Ents & Arts News

Actress Zoe Saldana has told Sky News there is ‘fear’ and ‘doubt’ in the industry amid the strikes, and she worries about actors who have to work ‘for their families and pay their mortgages’.

The Hollywood star, who is best known for portraying Neytiri in Avatar, Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy and Uhura in Star Trek, and soon to appear in new spy thriller series Special Ops: Lioness, spoke to our Backstage podcast team the day before the release confirmation.

After our interview, the show’s premiere was canceled due to industrial action, according to reports.

“At the end of the day, I don’t believe organizations would strike if they felt there was fair play in the business they were in,” Saldana said.

“I hope everyone comes together and comes to resolutions that seem fair to all parties involved, because at the end of the day, 80% of our union members are living hand to mouth, paycheck to paycheck, and they can’t really afford to support a strike…so that’s where my heart is. »

Hollywood actors have been on strike since July 13 after failed talks with studios over higher pay and safeguards against unauthorized use of their footage thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

The strike, organized by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), is likely to have far-reaching repercussions beyond Los Angeles, as production has been halted on a number of films and TV shows.

About 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members have ceased work, while 15,000 screenwriters, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), are also on strike since May 2.

Since the official start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, many famous faces have been spotted on the picket lines, including Jason Sudeikis, Susan Sarandon and Mandy Moore.

Succession star Brian Cox is also among those speaking out, telling Sky News the strike could become ‘very unpleasant’ and may not be resolved before the end of the year.

Although Saldana is in a position that will not leave her in financial difficulty during the strike, she said it was important to show solidarity. “That doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be an active member of my organization,” she said, adding that she hoped for a quick resolution.

Saldana has been linked to some of the biggest film franchises in the world over the past decade, from Avatar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the filmmaker behind Yellowstone and 1923, Special Ops: Lioness centers on an elite military unit of female agents who go undercover to befriend the wives and girlfriends of targets in the War on Terror..

Saldana says she initially turned down the role of lead recruiter Joe – a decision based on “fear and insecurity”.

Saldana continues, “I mean, fear can be paralyzing and for about a year I felt paralyzed. And, you know, English is not my first language. I’m not a trained actor.

“I love sci-fi, but I felt like I got lost in all of these franchises and there was always this undying desire to keep growing as an artist and push myself further. And so being a part of Lioness was proof of that.”

Special Ops: Lioness, which also stars Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly, is available to stream on Paramount Plus from July 23.