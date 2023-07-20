Entertainment
'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' Opening Weekend Could Be Huge
This weekend at the box office is all about atomic bombs and blonde bombshells.
Typically, when two big movies from two different studios hit theaters at the same time, it’s a competition for ticket sales. This is not the case with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal “Oppenheimer”.
Dubbed “Barbenheimer,” the dual release of these potential blockbusters is more complementary, with many moviegoers plan a dual function trip to cinemas
“Since we knew these two movies were going to be released on the same weekend, it was instantly a pop culture phenomenon,” said Erik Davis, chief executive of Fandango. “It’s the most anticipated weekend of the year.”
The two movies couldn’t be more different, with “Barbie” centering on the iconic Mattel doll navigating life outside of Barbie Land, and “Oppenheimer” documenting how the father of the atomic bomb made the first nuclear weapons.
Still, audiences turned to both titles. This excitement is much needed for the domestic box office after a string of recently released big-budget films fell short of expectations.
Heading into the weekend, “Barbie” is expected to generate at least $90 million in domestic ticket sales, with some box office analysts predicting the film could reach over $140 million. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” looks set to pocket between $40 million and $60 million.
The two films could together gross $200 million on their opening picture. With additional ticket sales for “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One”, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Sound of Freedom”, this could be the most profitable weekend of the year so far.
Major movie chains have reported strong ticket sales for both films this weekend and additional shows have been added to meet demand.
Some 40,000 members of the AMC Theater Loyalty Program have purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day, and the National Association of Theater Owners predicts that more than 200,000 moviegoers will attend screenings of the two films on the same day.
“This weekend, anticipation has been very high for ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer,'” said Jeffrey Kaufman, director of content at Malco Theaters. “The media coverage and public buy-in to the #Barbenheimer tag shows awareness and enthusiasm for both versions.”
And much of the appeal comes from the films’ famous filmmakers.
Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”, “Little Women”) has only a few films to her name as a director, but she has already made a name for herself among famous Hollywood authors. Her films are female-centric and feature witty dialogue and a strong emotional core. Gerwig is one of seven women to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.
Audiences got their first taste of Gerwig’s take on the iconic Barbie doll in December with a one-minute trailer that spoofed Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” This wouldn’t be your typical Barbie movie.
Future trailers introduced the bubblegum pink Barbie Land that kids and kids at heart have known for over 60 years and revealed the film’s plot. After an existential crisis, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) head into the real world to find answers.
Then there’s Christopher Nolan, who has cultivated a fiery fandom of films like “Memento,” “The Prestige,” “The Dark Knight,” “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk.”
Nolan’s films are known for their intricate storytelling, grand sound, and visuals designed for the biggest screens.
“Oppenheimer” is a three-hour opus centering on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) as he works tirelessly to develop the first atomic bomb during World War II.
“‘Barbie’ emerged as the favorite to claim the top spot over the weekend with its huge brand appeal wooing an underserved female audience, but ‘Oppenheimer’ should have a long fuse to burn as Christopher Nolan films typically do,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com
“Oppenheimer” will be boosted by premium-format ticket sales as audiences choose to watch the film on the biggest screen possible. Nolan’s film is expected to control around 70% of all premium showings, which include screens like IMAX, Dolby Cinema and ScreenX, this weekend. These tickets cost an average of $17 each, according to data from EntTelligence.
General admission tickets, which include premium and standard digital screenings, should average around $14 each.
For “Barbie,” the general average ticket price is slightly lower, at around $12, as the film will be shown in fewer premium auditoriums over the weekend.
Both of these movies arrive in theaters after a slew of adult-oriented blockbusters that underperformed at the box office.
“Unfortunately, the last three blockbusters ‘Flash’, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Mission Impossible’ were all forecast to underperform,” Kaufman said. “This trend, coupled with news cycle coverage of Guild strikes and the loss of availability of cast members for promotional breaks, may mitigate matters.”
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are unlikely to be affected by a lack of publicity. Marketing campaigns for both films were in full swing just before the strike, and both actors were able to participate, at least partially, in film premieres.
Viral videos of the pink-clad ‘Barbie’ actors promoting the film and discussing their ‘Kenergy’ have been making the rounds on social media for weeks alongside bubblegum-colored merchandise and a Airbnb Dream house.
Marketing for “Oppenheimer” has been a little more muted in comparison, with the cast and director Nolan touting its recreation of a nuclear detonation without the use of CGI and the importance of exploring Oppenheimer’s life.
“Exhibition is navigating a very nuanced balancing act when it comes to scheduling two incredibly high-profile films with ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer,'” said Steve Buck of movie data company EntTelligence. “The winner is the simple movie buff.”
