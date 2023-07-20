‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ Opening Weekend Could Be Huge

This weekend at the box office is all about atomic bombs and blonde bombshells.

Typically, when two big movies from two different studios hit theaters at the same time, it’s a competition for ticket sales. This is not the case with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal “Oppenheimer”.

Dubbed “Barbenheimer,” the dual release of these potential blockbusters is more complementary, with many moviegoers plan a dual function trip to cinemas

“Since we knew these two movies were going to be released on the same weekend, it was instantly a pop culture phenomenon,” said Erik Davis, chief executive of Fandango. “It’s the most anticipated weekend of the year.”

The two movies couldn’t be more different, with “Barbie” centering on the iconic Mattel doll navigating life outside of Barbie Land, and “Oppenheimer” documenting how the father of the atomic bomb made the first nuclear weapons.

Still, audiences turned to both titles. This excitement is much needed for the domestic box office after a string of recently released big-budget films fell short of expectations.

Heading into the weekend, “Barbie” is expected to generate at least $90 million in domestic ticket sales, with some box office analysts predicting the film could reach over $140 million. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” looks set to pocket between $40 million and $60 million.

The two films could together gross $200 million on their opening picture. With additional ticket sales for “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One”, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Sound of Freedom”, this could be the most profitable weekend of the year so far.

Major movie chains have reported strong ticket sales for both films this weekend and additional shows have been added to meet demand.

Some 40,000 members of the AMC Theater Loyalty Program have purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day, and the National Association of Theater Owners predicts that more than 200,000 moviegoers will attend screenings of the two films on the same day.

“This weekend, anticipation has been very high for ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer,'” said Jeffrey Kaufman, director of content at Malco Theaters. “The media coverage and public buy-in to the #Barbenheimer tag shows awareness and enthusiasm for both versions.”

And much of the appeal comes from the films’ famous filmmakers.

Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”, “Little Women”) has only a few films to her name as a director, but she has already made a name for herself among famous Hollywood authors. Her films are female-centric and feature witty dialogue and a strong emotional core. Gerwig is one of seven women to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

Audiences got their first taste of Gerwig’s take on the iconic Barbie doll in December with a one-minute trailer that spoofed Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” This wouldn’t be your typical Barbie movie.

Future trailers introduced the bubblegum pink Barbie Land that kids and kids at heart have known for over 60 years and revealed the film’s plot. After an existential crisis, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) head into the real world to find answers.