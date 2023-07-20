Watch: Tamannaah Bhatias Jee Karda Unveils Millennial Struggles of Navigating Adulthood





Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her digital debut with the brilliant web series Jee Karda on Amazon Prime Video, credits the series’ smash hit to her endearing character who is both fabulous and flawed.

Lavanya on this show represents most of us, at least the whole millennial group, Bhatia said in an interview over a video call with director Arunima Sharma and actor Suhail Nayyar.

We were sold an idea for a timeline for things [like marriage and parenthood] in our life. We were sold an idea of ​​how it should be done as well, and we were given limited options, and we had to choose only among those options, she added. The It, in this case, is a broad net about when to get married, when to have babies, or when to retire. In the show, about seven thick childhood friends learn to grow up and navigate life, love, grief and loss, the character of ambitious and collected Bhatias – seems to be the toughest of the gang. She is happily engaged to her childhood sweetheart and ever-reliable 12-year-old boyfriend Rishabh Rathore (Nayyar), but suddenly seems to have developed a case of nuptial jitters and is often seen questioning her decision to marry. You are made to feel like you have to make a choice or you are doing it wrong. So the confusion comes from the fact that you don’t actually identify with these things being sold to you, but a part of you believes in them, Bhatia said. She alludes to how young women, even if they are fierce on the work front and do well in their careers, are often told to get married before they hit their thirties. Lavanya’s internal conflict between what she’s sold since childhood and what she truly believes in makes her character and her journey appealing. And I’m not talking about being in love in particular but in various aspects of life, Bhatia said. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a woman in her thirties in coming-of-age drama “Jee Karda”

Directed by Sharma, the eight-episode series features compelling talent including Anya Singh as Preet Chuharmalani, Ashim Gulati as pop heartthrob Arjun Gill, Malhar Thakar as Sameer Kotadiya, Samvedna Suwalka as Sheetal Kotadiya, and Malhar Thakar as Sameer Kotadiya. It’s your typical coming-of-age web show. The series sheds light on their love life and personal journeys as they enter their thirties. Like most risque web shows that stream, these characters aren’t perfect prototypes of an ideal friend or partner, and are flawed, vulnerable, and human. Bhatia and Nayyar, who play beloved partners in this series, believe the series spoke to them on many levels. Their unraveling of their characters as the series progresses has made them relatable, the actors believe. Even in my own life, several ideas have been sold to me but I have not limited myself to this. So when I played Lavanya, I understood her confusion and where it all came from. This lack of perfection in our daily lives is problematic. Nothing is more perfect than being yourself, and that’s what I remember most about the role, and I hope Lavanya realizes that by season 3, Bhatia said with a laugh. For director Arunima Sharma, the Jee Karda series reminded all those in their thirties that they are not alone on their journey of discovery and cruising through life’s bumps and curves, with their close friends in tow. An image from “Jee Karda” featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as Lavanya, available on Amazon Prime Video

Jee Karda’s idea was to make it accessible. The show grew out of our individual and collective experiences as a generation among our co-writers and my friends. The show is not just any major event. It’s about a million little things, and we’ve been stringing it together, Sharma said. The director grew up on a staple of iconic Bollywood romances like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajols Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and other mainstream Hindi films. But the love stories in my life didn’t turn out like this. I’ve made my share of mistakes. The characters in this series also grapple with life. Turning 30 is a weird age. You’re not too old and you’re not too young either, Sharma said. His inspiration was to put a contemporary spin on all these nuanced, beautiful, and deathly beautiful friendship film genres. Jee Karda is based on our present time, and its biggest challenge was to innovate and not seem performatively awakened. I just made it a goal to be honest with the cast characters and their stories. I didn’t want to do anything fancy And I knew I’d ruin my own debut if I pretended to be someone I wasn’t. The idea wasn’t to be woke, cool or hip, Sharma said. For Bhatia, who has worked with actors such as Rajinikanth and Prabhas in films such as Jailer and Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, this series helped her take on a role that was closest to her in real life. Tamannaah Bhatia is a huge South Indian star and seen here in the blockbuster ‘Baahubali’

Just like me, Lavanya is clear about a lot of things about her life. The friendships you see on the show are the kind of friendships I value. In a way, I was able to relive my life to some extent because of this show. And I will cherish that, said Bhatia. Don’t miss it! Jee Karda is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

