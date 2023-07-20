Opinion: Is Hollywood still afraid of atomic truth?

In 1945, Hollywood released its first big-budget drama about the making and use of the atomic bomb. Almost immediately, a competing project emerged (with a script by Ayn Rand, no less). Yet for more than seven decades, only two other major cinematic dramas about this historic event have emerged from a studio. Now, that changes with the arrival on Friday of Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited Oppenheimer, focusing on the famous Los Alamos lead scientist, sometimes called the father of the atomic bomb.

During the same period, Hollywood produced many more films centered on D-Day and the defeat of Adolf Hitler. This is not surprising, as these accounts can focus on American bravery and ultimately deliver a moving victory (and depict American forces helping to liberate concentration camps). The atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are another story. Screen depictions of the bombings have been sketchy at best, sanitized at worst, and leave open the question of whether our country will ever be able to fully capture these events on film.

Although Japan started the war with the United States by bombing Pearl Harbor, the Americans in the atomic attacks were the perpetrators, not the victims. The figureheads of this final game were not average GI Joes, but rather high-level Washington officials. The weapon was created by genius scientists, the mission carried out by elite bombing teams that met with no opposition from the enemy. Even the central role of the bombs in the Japanese surrender has been hotly contested by many historians, complicating any claim that it was a necessary act.

Now, in July 2023, comes Oppenheimer. Given the tense stories behind the three bomb movies that have hit theaters, it seems unlikely that a director with less stature and less box office success than Christopher Nolan could have had this movie made.

MGM released the first Hollywood movie about the bombings, The Beginning or the End, in the fall of 1945, weeks after the bombs were dropped. He was directly inspired by the warnings of atomic scientists not including Oppenheimer regarding the further development of nuclear weapons.

Soon, however, Truman’s White House and General Leslie R. Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, got approval for the script. They ordered dozens of revisions which kept him from questioning the attack on Japan or the Americas’ plan to continue on the nuclear path. President Truman even ordered an expensive reshoot to portray his decision to use the bombshell more favorably, and MGM fired the actor who played him after the White House complained that the original performer lacked military flair.

Oppenheimer considered the screenplay weak and its characterizations silly. Nonetheless, he signed a release, free of charge, allowing the film to portray him as a major character and narrator. As for that rival project at Paramount, for which Ayn Rand wrote a screenplay she described as a tribute to free enterprise? After reading its first 55 pages, producer Hal B. Wallis dropped out of the race for the first atomic bomb movie.

There wouldn’t have been another Hiroshima-related film, Above and Beyond, for over six years. Once again, MGM was the sponsor, and its message of vindicating American decisions was the same. This film explored the history of Hiroshima from the perspective of Enola Gay pilot Paul Tibbets (played by Robert Taylor). Oppenheimer does not appear.

On the climate scene, Tibbets drops the Hiroshima bomb and, surveying a burning city, transmits his report by radio. Good results, he says. Then he repeats it, this time grimly. It wasn’t in the original script but added later, perhaps to humanize the men who dropped the bomb. The real Tibbets criticized this scene, even though the film in no way challenged the official account of the attack. Even a flicker of mixed emotions was apparently too critical.

It took nearly four decades for Hollywood to produce another film on the subject. In 1989 Roland Joffes Fat Man and Little Boy appeared, but with good guy superstar Paul Newman as General Groves and the relative unknown Dwight Schultz as a somewhat morally conflicted Oppenheimer. Vincent Canby of The New York Times observed that with Groves voicing his opinions far more convincingly than anyone else, the film was incredibly inefficient expressing qualms about the bombshell that Joffe has stated elsewhere. This film, at least, is the only one to depict the actual death of a scientist at Los Alamos from radiation exposure.

And that’s it for the bombshell studio movies so far.

Near the end of MGMs Above and Beyond, a reporter yells at Paul Tibbets. Readers, he says, want to know what you think about using a city-destroying weapon. The pilot replies: what do they think?

Hollywood never gave Americans a fair chance to confront this vital issue in a world where thousands of nuclear warheads are always on high alert. Now Christopher Nolan has his chance, and his movie, which I saw in a pre-screeningtoday arouses deep emotions in the face of this threat. But given Hollywood’s history, it’s no surprise that even he chose to spend more time testing the first bomb than what happened when it was used against two cities.

Greg Mitchell is a documentary filmmaker and the author of a dozen books, including the award-winning The Beginning or the End: How Hollywood and America Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.