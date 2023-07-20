Inaugural MAP Fest brings together Detroit’s creative forces for a day of art and entertainment | Art Stories and Interviews | Detroit

Entertainment
Inaugural MAP Fest brings together Detroit's creative forces for a day of art and entertainment
Detroit’s art scene is a community like no other, and the upcoming inaugural CARD FESTIVAL could be proof of that. The name of the event is an acronym for music, art and poetry, three creative engines that organizers hope to bring together on Saturday July 29 in Avalon Village.
Art is the means of expression for the people. When you think of music, art and poetry all in one space, there’s no medium or person that can’t be reached, says MAP Fest founder Koron Wilkerson.
From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., the festival will feature activities for all ages, including games, food trucks, more than 30 vendors, two music stages, a poetry stage, an art stage, a basketball game, and an interactive community art exhibit.
We’ve been hosting events for four years, and we’ve literally had nothing but loving, positive, and really awesome feedback and interactions with everyone who comes, says Wilkerson. I think it’s going to be an amplification of that with the number of people we hope to be there.
MAP Fest is just another way Wilkerson is making noise about Detroit talent. He’s done a lot in the city already, he’s a musician who founded Detroit Gems And Rock Local Entertainment Cafe. So when he met fellow Detroit creator Anthony Young Jr., who goes by AyeWhy, and the pair started chatting about their shared goal of hosting festivals, everything quickly fell into place.
As a triple-threat musician, visual artist and poet himself, Young played an important role in the vision. Now he is chief director of MAP Fest and can’t wait to see his idea come to fruition.
I can’t say I’m most excited about the music or the art or the poetry, I really want this vision to be fulfilled and really cover everything the city of Detroit is looking for, says Young Jr.
MAP Fest is sponsored by cannabis companies JARS and Jeeters, and in partnership with an entertainment company CrowdFreaklocal non-profit organization We are culture makers and the non-profit community space Avalon Village.
A large portion of the proceeds go directly to Avalon Village, which is a non-profit organization that does huge, huge, huge work with our city’s youth, Wilkerson says.
Having previously worked with Avalon Village on pro bono work, Wilkerson asked them in March or April if they would allow him to hold a festival there and luckily they were very disappointed.
It’s a really nice space, says Wilkerson. Just kind of being there as an event planner, as a party planner, you can’t help but wonder what it would be like to see the place packed and full of people.
Unique to other music festivals, MAP Fest will also host a live basketball tournament where all the major organizations involved will compete.
The Jewels of Detroit will also face Team CrowdFreak and Team Culture Creators, Wilkerson said. Well, ask all the entities that participated in the organization of the festival to gather their best basketball players, go out on the field and shoot some hoops.
If this year goes well, Wilkerson, Young and other organizers hope to make the festival an annual event. I want it to be something the community can look forward to and know it’s an event that’s going to happen every summer and everyone puts it on their calendar like something like Rolling Loud but for Michigan, Young says.
For nightlife lovers, there will be an afterparty hosted at Rock Local Cafe to continue the day with more art in a smaller setting, as well as viewing a boxing match. Wilkerson is excited for it all.
I really expect a certain authentic energy that you don’t really see at early festivals, says Wilkerson. We had very moderate expectations for our first year and we are already exceeding them in every way. It’s a very good feeling and it gives me the feeling that this event is going to be very special.
MAP Fest artists are displayed on the festival’s Instagram page. Those interested in performing or being a vendor at the event can still apply.
Tickets for MAP Fest can be purchased via Eventbrite.
