5 Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix and Prime Video





When it comes to Bollywood, there is no shortage of romance, action, thrills, and most importantly, DRAMA! Known for its outlandish sets, groovy song montages, and dramatic storylines, the industry knows how to keep audiences glued to the TV screen. This year is no different for Bollywood. With a good mix of Shahrukh Khan action sequences, a biopic of a mother and, surprisingly, a black and white movie, here’s a rundown of all the must-see Bollywood movies you can stream on Netflix.and Prime Video in 2023. WATCH: Netflix Official Trailer for Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar Pathaan Premier Video A treat for all Shahrukh fans! The Bollywood legend is back on our screens after a four-year absence with his beefy abs and impeccable stunts. The latest addition to Yash Raj’s spy movie universe, Pathane is an action-thriller hard-hitting enough to sustain your adrenaline rush for the week. A big-screen smash hit with big names like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, this film is available now on Prime Video. Spoiler alert! Shahrukh is not the only Khan in the film. Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar – Netflix If you’re navigating the perils of modern dating, this film will be a comforting reminder that you’re not alone. The classic romantic comedy stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rohan Arora and Shraddha Kapoor as Nisha Malhotra who have a “cute encounter” in Spain. Rohan runs his family business, however, he has a side gig as a love guru helping people break up – until things take a turn for the worse. Filled with family drama and energetic musical numbers, TJMM is a feast if you love old-school Bollywood. © Hindustan Times/GETTY Ranbir Kapoor stars in Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Netflix With Yami Gautam, John Abraham, Indraneil Sengupta and Sunny Kaushal,Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a must-watch for anyone looking for a skillfully directed and heartfelt heist flick. Given that the film depicts a hijacking and a diamond heist happening simultaneously on an airplane, the plot is clearly unusual and will keep you on the edge of your seat. ©Netflix Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is on Netflix. Bheed – Netflix Anubhav Sinha is known for his unconventional projects like Thappad and Dus and this time he didn’t stray from that path. Featuring talented artists like Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankap Kapur and Dia Mirza, Bheed aims to tackle the chaos and violence that erupted during Covid-19 when people attempted to cross state borders. What really sets it apart is that the entire film is in black and white. The film essentially depicts the struggles of existing social disparity, emphasizing the analogy between the present and the partition of India in 1947. ©Netflix Bheed is on Netflix Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway – Netflix Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is based on the true story of an Indian immigrant mother who had to fight an entire nation for custody of her own children. The film reveals the struggles faced by immigrant women, and the larger issues of a patriarchal society are further explored in the film. This is a compelling courtroom drama not to be missed.

