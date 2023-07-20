The Las Cruces actor and singer is hosting a fundraising concert on July 27





By Mike Cook Las Cruces actress, singer and dancer Brianna Horvath was unable to study abroad during her tenure at New Mexico State University because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t stop him now. Horvath, a graduate of NMSU in 2022, will spend this fall studying classical voice with opera professionals in Italy. She did her own research and found the postgraduate program she wanted: Accademia Europea di Firenze in Florence. To help defray expenses during his nearly four months abroad, Horvath performs in a fundraising concert, “Canzoni per L’anima: Songs for the Soul,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at First Christian Church, 1809 El Paseo Road, across from Las Cruces High School. The suggested donation is $20. Anyone 16 years of age or younger will be admitted free of charge. Performing with Horvath will be Peyton Womble, Alysssa Gose and Ethan Trujillo. Barbara Toth will be the accompanist. In Florence, Horvath will participate in workshops with two former opera singers and an accompanying pianist, she said. Her instruction will also include live lessons and performances, as well as “lots of one-on-one instruction,” she said. Horvath’s goal for the program is to “come back with a foundation in classical technique because it’s so applicable to modern singing,” she said, and is “so relevant” in live theatrical performance. Horvath is well known to Las Cruces audiences. Her many performances include ‘The Complete History of America (abridged)’ and ‘Marilyn & God’ for the Blank Conversations Theater Company – she was also a choreographer for the company’s production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’; in “Biloxi Blues” and “Legally Blonde” at the Las Cruces Community Theater; and in “My Fair Lady” and “Broadway on Stage” at NMSU. As a sophomore, Horvath reached the dance final of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival regional competition in 2020. She won the NMSU Theater Department Award for Best Choreographer for “25e Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in 2020 and Best Actor for “Holiday Cabaret” in 2021. Horvath will be staying at an air B&B in Florence, with another student from California. The trip is Horvath’s first time to Europe, she said, and she looks forward to exploring Italy, including Tuscany and Rome. And Horvath is looking forward to traveling to France to sample some real French pastries, especially macaroons. Originally from Alamogordo, Horvath moved to Las Cruces when he was 2 years old. She graduated from Las Cruces High School. Earning a theater degree from NMSU “opened my eyes to so many opportunities,” Horvath said. Being part of the theater program connected her to conferences and competitions from New York to Florida, she said. “It’s not Broadway or nothing,” Horvath said. “No matter what I continue to do after this program, theater taught me to be in the world with people and to connect with people. It gave me confidence.”

