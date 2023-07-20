Violence in Manipur: Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha and other Bollywood celebrities condemn violence against women | Hindi Movie News







Celebrities have now expressed their anger and disgust at the horrifying video after it hit the internet.

Check out the reaction here: A very disturbing video has made the rounds of the internet where we see two women from Manipur being stripped, paraded naked and attacked. The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the northeast state. Bollywood Celebrities have now expressed their anger and disgust at the horrifying video after it hit the internet. Akshay Kumar revealed he was “shaken” and “disgusted” by the violence against women in Manipur, Kiara Advani called for “severe punishment” against the culprits. Celebrities like Sonu Sood And Renuka Shahane denounced the “inhuman” nature of the violence through their tweets.

Check out their tweets here: The incident also reportedly sparked public outrage on social media. Hashtags like Manipur Violence , Shameful, Enough is Enough are trending on Twitter. Netizens demanded immediate action against the mob that harassed the women in the video. A complaint filed with the police mentions May 4 as the date of the incident in Kangpokpi district. However, the FIR was registered in Thoubal district on 21 June. A complaint for kidnapping, gang rape and murder has been filed against unknown persons. “The three women were physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped in front of the crowd,” FIR said. According to the complaint, the mob first killed a man and then forced two women to strip naked. A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and her brother was killed as he tried to intervene. The women then escaped.

Show Horrifying Video of Manipuri Women Stripping and Parading Naked: Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri and More Express Their Anger

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/manipur-violence-akshay-kumar-sonu-sood-kiara-advani-richa-chadha-and-other-bollywood-celebs-condemn-violence-against-women/articleshow/101979070.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos