Hollywood strike could soon hit media stock investors, analysts say

The labor disputes that have crippled Hollywood productions will have far-reaching implications for stocks in the media and entertainment space, particularly if the labor disruption lasts a long time. The union representing the actors, the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), went on strike last week after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios. With the industrial action, the union joined the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May. The two unions, which together represent just under 200,000 workers, are holding back the workforce in tandem strikes that have essentially shut down TV and film production. It’s the first time the two groups have gone on strike at the same time since 1960. Now Wall Street is warning that the strikes will be bad news for investors in media stocks, even beyond the studios’ parent companies. “We’re getting to a point where we’re very destructive to the entertainment ecosystem,” said Barton Crockett, analyst at Rosenblatt Securities. “Everyone would be pretty well served to fix this quickly. And I’m not sure why the studios failed to put this together.” There’s a lot at stake. Media and entertainment stocks have come back to life this year after worries about a softer advertising environment rattled investors in 2022. The media and entertainment group S&P 500, which tracks studio parents, games and other stocks, is up about 50% year-to-date. Financial Matters Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet said in a note to clients last week that adding actors makes strikes harder to ignore because scripts can be stored and developed in difficult situations, but actors are needed live. Bazinet said he expects the walkout to last until the fourth quarter, which would mean a writers’ strike lasting about 150 to 240 days and an actors’ strike lasting 70 to 160 days. If true, he said the 2024 box office may be feeling the squeeze from a lack of projects, specifically pointing to AMC, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Netflix as big names in the industry that might struggle. Operator UFC Endeavor could also be affected due to the company’s representational activities, although its WWE cast members are not part of SAG-AFTRA. While revenue could be hit by the lack of content in the pipeline, Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson said last week that the strikes should have little impact on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The shutdowns could even increase short-term free cash flow with fewer projects to fund and employees to pay, the analyst said. Mitchelson, for example, raised his free cash flow expectations for Netflix following the strike. But Netflix is ​​probably an outlier. Goldman Sachs’ Brett Feldman said Tuesday that for other companies, earnings become more uncertain as strikes drag on. Although some companies have said they have other content such as sports that do not involve affected union members to fill programming holes, they still risk disappointing Wall Street as 2023 earnings expectations did not factor in the effect of strikes. JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick said the strikes could prompt Disney to slightly cut or withdraw its operating profit growth forecast. Beyond Disney, Cusick also warns that broader profitability in the industry could be harder to gauge because less content also hampers advertising. The companies most exposed to original scripted content, such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Disney, AMC Networks and Lions Gate are particularly exposed to downside risk, Goldman’s Feldman noted. This is especially true if strikes last longer than 100 days. As the companies aim to cut costs by resisting union demands, analysts noted they have reason to give in. The strikes could cost the film and TV industry about $150 million a week, Citigroup’s Bazinet wrote, using inflation-adjusted data from the 1980 actors’ strike. said investors should instead focus on what the strikes say about which companies are winning and which are losing as the industry continues to shift to streaming. “Sustainable impacts are: [it] This makes streamers stronger and wealthy traditional media companies, “said Crockett.” It is, hopefully, short-lived, but every day, it is worse for traditional media than for streamers. “” While we expect investors to continue to debate the long-term perspectives of traditional media companies, we consider that the risk/reward for WBD His group of peers with key execution catalysts largely under the control of management, “said Feldman in a note to customers on Tuesday. Others were more hesitant to approve WBD. Mitchelson of the Credit Suisse, for example, recently lowered the forecast estimates of Warner Bros. Discovery, citing the weakness of the initial advertising market and the drop in the initiates of Wall Street 2023 from WBD YTD Mountain Warner Bros. Discovery also follow how strikes training effects can hinder companies adjacent to industry. Platforms that focus on non-professional content, such as Meta’s Instagram reels and ByteDance’s TikTok, can gain audiences from scripted movies or TV, Crockett said. Other companies exposed to streaming, including Roku or Trade Desk, which focuses on marketing for streaming, could also get a boost, as could tech companies that help enable those platforms, such as Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Apple. Despite highly anticipated upcoming releases such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk said the third quarter is expected to gross $1.9 billion at the domestic box office, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago and 34% from the same quarter in 2019, pre-Covid. JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky downgraded shares of movie theater chain Cinemark to neutral from their overweight position earlier this week, citing the strike. Actors toeing the picket lines and not marketing their films could also hurt the box office performance of films slated for release in late summer or early fall. “Absent resolution, we expect the strike to remain an overhang for CNK shares and limit the upside whether the box office outperforms in the near term (e.g. Barbie and Oppenheimer) or the company posts better-than-expected results,” Karnovsky said. Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC and NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is a member of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report