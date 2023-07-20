WWE legend The Iron Sheik’s cause of death revealed | Entertainment





Iron Sheik’s cause of death was revealed as cardiac arrest. The WWE legend – whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri – died aged 81 last month, and it has now been reported that his way of dying was deemed natural. According to TMZ, the late wrestler’s death certificate states that he died of cardiac arrest. The outlet reports that, as stated in the document, he also suffered from congestive heart failure and hypertension before his death. Sheik was the only Iranian champion in WWE history, having won the World Heavyweight Championship in 1983, and was considered one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation. A statement posted on Twitter read: “Remembering the Iron Sheik. “Today we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of The Iron Sheik’s passing, but we are also reassured to know that he left this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come. “Beyond the wrestling persona the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik was a dedicated family man.” The statement went on to note that Sheik – who is survived by his wife Caryl and their three children – “cherished” the love of his family, which gave him “unwavering encouragement” throughout his renowned career, which saw him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. WWE boss Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, was among those who paid tribute to the late icon. He tweeted: “The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our company. My condolences to the Iron Sheiks family, friends and fans.” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – who knew Sheik from childhood when his late father Rocky Johnson appeared on both Jim Crockett Promotions and WWE. Sheik also accompanied The Sultan to the ring as he faced The Rock in the latter’s debut match at WrestleMania in 1997. In a long moving video, The Rock concluded, “Thank you, Iron Sheik, for the memories. You are a legend. You will be missed, but never forgotten.”

