Genelia D’Souza recalls being told Bollywood dropouts make Southern movies | Bollywood

Genelia D’Souza recently opened up about how times have changed in the industry as actors make their debut in Southern cinema. She said she was once told that those who cannot make a mark in Bollywood, star in Southern films. Speaking of which, Genelia has called herself an underdog in the industry. Read also : Genelia Deshmukh on whether Riteish Deshmukh made her quit movies after getting married Genelia D’Souza on Southern cinema.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia made her acting debut with the Hindi film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. She later appeared in her first Tamil film, Boys and Telegu film Satyam, in the same year. She has worked with several big names in Southern cinema.

Genelia on Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR

Genelia was asked in an interview if she is in touch with her co-stars like Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. Although she revealed that she is no longer in touch with them, she added that they tend to pick up where they left off when they meet in real life.

Genelia on South versus North cinema

Genelia told Siddharth Kannan: It’s really good to see that India is no longer a regional cinema – Southern, Northern, Punjabi or Marathi cinema. It’s a cover of Indian cinema. She said that although Allu Arjun and Jr NTR were already stars, she was an underdog. In the South, they have a very loyal fan base. They come from a film heritage. I, on the other hand, was an outsider in two films. But, when I did films from the South, they said that Bollywood dropouts go to the South, at that time.

I had loved the South so much that I had worked so hard there. I fell in love with my job because of the South,” Genelia added. She also said: Times have changed and rightly so when the host pointed out how Bollywood celebrities are now making their debuts in the Southern film industry.

Genelia was last seen in Ved with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. This marked his Marathi debut in a full role. She will be seen in the trial period of Jio Cinema. She also has Kireeti Reddy’s next film, Junior, in the works.