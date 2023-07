Lincoln Lawyer season 2 actor Jeff Trammell is a deep Bosch reference

The appearance of Lincoln’s lawyer Season 2 actor Jeff Trammell is a deep Bosch reference and something fans of Michael Connelly’s detective fiction might have noticed. Getting stuff out of his car is why defense attorney Mickey Haller calls himself Lincoln’s attorney, though the legal series is otherwise pretty boilerplate. However, that doesn’t mean it’s without (real-world) drama. While Netflix owns the rights to Lincoln LawyerAmazon Studios has developed Bosch, a series based on Connelly’s other best-known character, for his Prime Video platform. With multiple rights holders in the mix, the titular sleuth can’t appear in Lincoln’s lawyer.

Even so, Netflix has taken steps within bounds to reference the larger shared universe between Lincoln’s lawyer And Bosch – kind of. In a meta movement, Lincoln Lawyer threw many Bosch actors in his own series. This clever tactic avoids rights issues while giving a nod to fans of both crime-centric series. It seems likely that the shared universe on Haller and Bosch’s page will remain separate in their on-screen iterations. Whether intentional or not, Netflix’s seemingly self-conscious approach adds a fun element to Lincoln’s lawyer season 2.

Jeff Trammell is played by Bosch agent Jack Brenner, actor Adam J. Harrington Before the Amazon Freevee spin-off Bosch: legacy debuted in 2022, the police procedural regarding Connelly’s infamous detective ran for an impressive seven seasons. With a gritty edge and stories filled with suspenseful twists, Bosch attracted a dedicated fanbase. The series also had its fair share of recurring guest actors who played a part in a multi-episode arc, often contained within one or two seasons. In season 6 of Boschactor Adam J. Harrington played one such role. Harrington’s FBI agent Jack Brenner lasted longer than most supporting characters, appearing in seven episodes in the penultimate season and two episodes in the final season. Viewers who watch all the adaptations of Connelly’s work may have noticed that Harrington appeared in Netflix Lincoln’s lawyer Also. In Season 2, he plays Jeff Trammell, a character who will appear directly in the Part 2 episodes. Harrington was a minor role and a minor reference to Connelly’s larger verse, but a fun connection nonetheless. RELATED: ‘It’s Complicated’: The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Teases a Big Character Return That Will Solve Crucial Mickey Mysteries Lisa’s husband continues the trend of actors from the Bosch universe of The Lincoln Lawyer In Lincoln’s lawyer In the Season 2 premiere, defense attorney Mickey Haller meets Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla), a boss accused of murdering a real estate developer. This opens the door to Bosch the Harrington universe actor’s appearance as Lisa’s ex-husband, Jeff Trammell. However, Harrington is far from the only Bosch in-universe actor to appear in both shows. Several other actors who have been (or will be) in Bosch also appeared in Lincoln’s lawyer, including Jamie McShane, Chris Browning and Bruce Davidson. While the meta cameos aren’t a substitute for a true shared universe crossover, they certainly do make for an inventive tie-in.

